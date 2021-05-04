Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
Today sees the release of Suicide Squad #3 from DC Comics – and earlier this week the digital-first release of Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #2. And both look at characters who have been returning to the DC Universe from the dead – or the deleted – with their memories returning as well. With Conner Kent's Superboy's history laid out in jpegs and folders.
While Roy Harper has to make do with flashback in Infinite Frontier: Secret Files.
And a run-through of some of his former identities, all coming together again.
Back from the dead – but not his own child – it may be getting a bit much for him.
But at least Roy Harper is real. To the DC Universe, that is, even though he is the sum of his parts. What about Conner Kent, Superboy? In Suicide Squad #3 we get a look into his reality.
Is he actually real? I've certainly had to use his Wikipedia entry one or two times, just to remember what kind of clone he is, how reality rewrote itself around him, and what the latest Geoff Johns or Brian Bendis continuity has stuck. No wonder his reality is coming apart at the seams.
There's a lot of uncertainty about what or who Ray Harper will be going forward either. Most of the other Teen Titans don't have seem to have these problems…
