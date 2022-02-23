Could Patsy Walker, Hellcat, Become The New Iron Cat?

Patsy Walker time! Previously, Bleeding Cool noted that Marvel Comics has trademarked the phrase "Iron Cat" for "Printed comic books; printed periodicals in the field of comic book stories and artwork; printed posters. Providing online entertainment, namely, non-downloadable comic books and graphic novels" which suggested to us a return for Black Cat to her Iron Man costume was in the offing.

And that is still a strong possibility. But we were given the nod that there may be a different home for that particular sobriquet. Patsy Walker, otherwise known as Hellcat. Because Marvel Comics is revealing that in May, in their ongoing Iron Man comic book series by Chris Cantwell and Angel Unzueta that Tony Stark: Iron Man will be asking Patsy Walker: Hellcat to marry him. Pepper Potts and Damon Hellstrom are history.

"In the course of Chris Cantwell's run on IRON MAN, Tony Stark has travelled across the galaxy, battled against Korvac, and struggled with gaining new cosmic powers–but he hasn't faced this epic journey alone. By his side has been his new love interest and partner, Patsy Walker aka Hellcat! In true Marvel fashion, the pair's blossoming romance has developed amidst a backdrop of interdimensional conflicts and Celestial-level threats. Now in May's IRON MAN #20, Tony, back on his feet and seeking much-needed stability, will bend down on one knee and ask Patsy to marry him! Could the next Marvel Comics wedding be on the horizon, or will more chaos keep these lovers apart?"

Iron Man #20 will be on sale on the 30th of May and will be followed by Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 in June, likely to feature their wedding. They like a short engagement in the Marvel Universe… though there may be a lot of work to do given today's Iron Man #17…

Is this where "Iron Cat" will begin? After all Tony does like everyone to wear a suit…

IRON MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211039

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn't think so…which is why she's gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there's anybody who can make Tony angry, it's Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world's most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99 IRON MAN #18

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220971

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

Iron Man finally realizes that after all is said and done… he's become worse than Korvac. And perhaps it's time for Tony Stark to finally lay down his godlike powers and embrace his humanity. But if he does so, will he stand one shred of a chance against a cosmically enraged Korvac, or will he be destroyed like the small, armored bag of blood, flesh and bones he has once again become? David faces off against Goliath in this penultimate issue of the BOOKS OF KORVAC! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99 IRON MAN #19

MARVEL COMICS

FEB221002

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

AT LAST, THE STUNNING CONCLUSION OF THE BOOKS OF KORVAC! Tony Stark must face Michael Korvac once again, and once and for all. No cosmic powers, no allies or henchmen, and no…armor? This is the very end of a very long and very rocky journey; Tony's going to have to get by on his own blood, sweat, and tears. For the first time in his life, he's all out of ideas. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99 IRON MAN #20

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ANGEL UNZUETA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

TONY STARK POPS THE QUESTION!

With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction now behind him, a freshly humanized Tony Stark has returned from rehab to the world hoping to show folks that's he's okay, highly functional and ready to re-engage. So of course it's time for him to face off against an angry hyper-intelligent gorilla. When the public unveiling of a new Stark Supercomputer goes awry and the machine's hairy 400-lb chess opponent decides to break loose in the city, it all leaves Tony feeling a little anxious. Can Patsy Walker provide any shelter in this new storm, or does it just mean more clouds are gathering?

RATED T+In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: $3.99