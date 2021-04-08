Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?

This morning, Bleeding Cool looked at some fun PR from Marvel regarding new X-Men titles kicking off before and after the Hellfire Gala, with some entertaining black bars.

We suggested that the new unnamed series by Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti in August might be called The Trial. It has been suggested to us that this may well be a way to deal with Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch and her supposed crimes against the mutant nation of Krakoa. We do know that The Way of X will be heading hard into that territory too. Could they be about to put her in the dock?

While we are led to believe that the mystery book written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by someone who may or may not be called ARTICLE, could well focus on a certain Moira Mactaggert, last seen in X-Factor #4 chilling in Krakoa's No-Place during an assault.

Given that we understand that The Way Of X will also be addressing directly Moira's ban on the revival of those with clairvoyant abilities (aside from Tempus and Betsy Braddock) might this be providing more fuel for Jonathan Hickman's fire? He has been promising a Moira-focused book for some time. And the last time we checked in, said to get back to him after The Hellfire Gala. Which is when his new book would be scheduled.

Here's the Marvel PR for the new X-Men-related titles:

The Reign of X is here! The latest era in writer Jonathan Hickman's revolutionary transformation of the X-Men universe is now underway, bringing with it exciting new titles like last month's Children of the Atom by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang, next month's Way of X by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, and May's X-Corp by Tini Howard and Alberto Foche. And after June's highly-anticipated franchise-spanning Hellfire Gala, fans can expect even more surprises, including a trio of brand-new series by amazing X-Men creators such as Gerry Duggan, Leah Williams, Pepe Larraz, Valerio Schiti, and the Head of X himself, writer Jonathan Hickman. Stay tuned to Marvel.com in the coming weeks for more information on these upcoming launches!