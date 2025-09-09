Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, conan the barbarian

Cover Stories: All Fifteen Conan The Barbarian #25 Covers

Cover Stories: All Fifteen Covers to Conan The Barbarian #25 by Jim Zub and Alex Horley

Conan the Barbarian #25 hits FOC next week. Which means fifteen covers in total, some higher prices, some exclusive to retailers and shows but none so far, not that I can see anyway, in blind bags. Not all the fifteen covers have been revealed yet… well, I mean not until we ran them all below…

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Alex Horley

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, 48pp, $5.99, On Sale October 8, 2025

Milestone 25th issue featuring an epic stand alone story! Perfect jumping on point for new fans! Written by fan-favorite writer, Jim Zub!

THE NOMAD: Conan the King welcomes a strange visitor with an even stranger mission. Can the Ruler of Aquilonia prove his mettle or will the mysterious wanderer's incredible power change the course of history?

This special issue #25 is a must-have for Conan fans!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND

COVER B: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER C: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

COVER D: JONAS SCHARF

COVER E: DANICA BRINE

COVER F: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND CARDSTOCK ($7.99)

COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL TRADE ($15.99)

COVER H: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($6.99)

COVER J : ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER K : FERNANDO DAGNINO

COVER l: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE B&W INK

COMIC SKETCH ART NEW YORK COMIC.CON EXCLUSIVE: ALFREDO CARDONA VIRGIN VARIANT

COMIC SKETCH ART NEW YORK COMIC.CON EXCLUSIVE: ALFREDO CARDONA

DUNGEON COMICS RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVER: MIKE ROOTH VIRGIN VARIANT

DUNGEON COMICS RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVER: MIKE ROOTH

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!