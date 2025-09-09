Cover Stories: All Fifteen Conan The Barbarian #25 Covers

Cover Stories: All Fifteen Covers to Conan The Barbarian #25 by Jim Zub and Alex Horley
Cover Stories: All Fifteen Covers to Conan The Barbarian #25 by Jim Zub and Alex Horley
Conan the Barbarian #25 hits FOC next week. Which means fifteen covers in total, some higher prices, some exclusive to retailers and shows but none so far, not that I can see anyway, in blind bags. Not all the fifteen covers have been revealed yet… well, I mean not until we ran them all below…
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 (ONGOING)
(W) Jim Zub
(A) Alex Horley
Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics
FC, 48pp, $5.99, On Sale October 8, 2025
Milestone 25th issue featuring an epic stand alone story! Perfect jumping on point for new fans! Written by fan-favorite writer, Jim Zub!
THE NOMAD: Conan the King welcomes a strange visitor with an even stranger mission. Can the Ruler of Aquilonia prove his mettle or will the mysterious wanderer's incredible power change the course of history?
This special issue #25 is a must-have for Conan fans!
- COVER A: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND
- COVER B: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
- COVER C: DOUG BRAITHWAITE
- COVER D: JONAS SCHARF
- COVER E: DANICA BRINE
- COVER F: ALEX HORLEY WRAPAROUND CARDSTOCK ($7.99)
- COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL TRADE ($15.99)
- COVER H: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($6.99)
- COVER J : ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VIRGIN VARIANT
- COVER K : FERNANDO DAGNINO
- COVER l: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE B&W INK
- COMIC SKETCH ART NEW YORK COMIC.CON EXCLUSIVE: ALFREDO CARDONA VIRGIN VARIANT
- COMIC SKETCH ART NEW YORK COMIC.CON EXCLUSIVE: ALFREDO CARDONA
- DUNGEON COMICS RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVER: MIKE ROOTH VIRGIN VARIANT
- DUNGEON COMICS RETAILER EXCLUSIVE COVER: MIKE ROOTH
