Create A Webtoon For Capcom's Monster Hunter Wild And You Can Win Big

Create a Webtoon comic in the world of Capcom's Monster Hunter and Monster Hunter Wild and you can win big.

The biggest comic book publisher in the world, Webtoon, is teaming up with video game manufacturer Capcom for a new contest that invites fans to bring the Monster Hunter universe to life in their very own webcomic. The new contest, Monster Hunter Wilds, is launching today with Webtoon's new Branded Contest programme and will bring Monster Hunter's fanbase to Webtoon's community of creators and readers. To participate, US-based creators can submit an original webcomic to Webtoon's English-language platform based on one of three prompts inspired by the Monster Hunter universe. Twelve winners will have the chance to win prize packs for exceptional webcomic submissions. Entries are due by the 19th of February and will be evaluated by a team of judges from Webtoon Entertainment and Capcom. Finalists will be announced on the 24th of February, with winners revealed on the 28th of February.

The Monster Hunter video game franchise is twenty-one years old this year and has been adapted across multiple formats, including a feature film and the latest version is Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds game, which will launch on the 28th of February. The Monster Hunter Wilds prize breakdown includes:

Grand Prize Winner (3): Monster Hunter Wilds merchandise kit, Yian Kut Ku Plush, and digital code for new Monster Hunter Wilds video game, launching on Feb. 28

Runner Up Winners (9): Yian Kut Ku Plush and digital code for new Monster Hunter Wilds video game, launching on Feb. 28

"Webtooncreators all over the world have redefined fandom and visual storytelling for Gen Z readers. With so many incredible creators on Webtoon, this contest is the perfect chance for up-and-coming talent to engage with Capcom's iconic IP and introduce their work to new audiences on our platform," said Christine Yoo, Director of Webtoon Brand Partnerships. "Capcom is behind some of the most renowned franchises in video games, and we can't wait to see what fans create through this contest to celebrate and reimagine the legendary Monster Hunter universe."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Webtoon Entertainment to bring the rich world of Monster Hunter to a new creative format," said Tak Inoue, Head of Marketing at Capcom, USA. "This contest is an exciting opportunity for fans to showcase their creativity and passion for the Monster Hunter universe, and we can't wait to see how they reimagine its iconic characters and lore."

