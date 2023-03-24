Creed, Fence, Wilds End & Power Rangers in Boom's June 2023 Solicits Boom Studios' June 2023 solicitations include a new Creed comic book by LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison and Wilton Santos.

Boom Studios' June 2023 solicitations include a new Creed comic book by LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison and Wilton Santos, the return of Fence: Redemption #1 by C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad, the return of Wild's End #1 by Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard, Power Rangers Unlimited: Coinless #1 by Adam Cesare and Moises Hidalgo and Magic Planeswalkers: Noble #1 by Stephanie Williams, Daniel Warren, Dave Rapoza (Steve Lichman), Alberto Locatelli, Lea Caballero, Arianna Consonni, and Ra l Angulo, as well as a black-and-white reprint of Something Is Killing The Children.

CREED #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Ten years after the events of the blockbuster Creed III, Amara Creed is on her own path, stepping outside her father Adonis Creed's shadow and training like there's no tomorrow.

But when her division opponents no longer present a challenge, Amara's drive will have her following in her father's footsteps, going underground.

She'll also need the perfect trainer, but perfection comes with tangled strings attached.

Superstar writers LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC's The Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois), artist Wilton Santos (Break Out), alongside Creed III director and star Michael B. Jordan bring Creed to comics in a story no fan of the franchise can afford to miss!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FENCE REDEMPTION #1 (OF 4) CVR A JOHANNA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

USA Today best-selling author C. S. Pacat (Dark Knights of Steel: Tales From the Three Kingdoms, Dark Rise) and acclaimed cartoonist Johanna the Mad (Wynd) continue their winning streak with the continuation of the on-point GLAAD Media Award-nominated series!

Return to the thrilling world of high-stakes, competitive fencing with a brand new story featuring the beloved cast of characters from the original hit series.

Are Senji and Jesse really through? The rumors around Halverton, the prestigious fencing training camp, have spread like wildfire, but it's not long before a mystery fencer arrives-one who may finally pose a threat to the #1 spot.

Will Senji's unquenchable quest for rivalry be what finally makes him leave Nicholas behind?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILDS END #1 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

Journey to alien-occupied interwar England, courtesy of the award-winning creative team of Dan Abnett (Warhammer 40K, Immortal Red Sonja) & I.N.J. Culbard (Salamandre, Tales From The Umbrella Academy), with Nik Abnett providing additional material!

Out at sea during the invasion, our intimate crew of unlucky voyagers returns to a world they once knew, their once-cozy seaside home now occupied by alien invaders.

Combining a rich cast of anthropomorphized characters in the tradition of Blacksad and aliens unlike any you've ever seen in the spirit of War of the Worlds meets Wind in the Willows! Wild's End is a world unlike any other… one you won't want to leave.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #6 CVR A WADA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Kevin Wada

Mezzy and Maceo found the unimaginable-a secluded suburban community, well-preserved and filled with everything they'd need to survive until adulthood.

As adults, however, the highest highs of romance and contentment are shadowed by dysfunction, just as their quaint community is surrounded by the ever-present horrors of the wasteland.

How long can their little piece of paradise last?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VICIOUS CIRCLE #2 (OF 3) CVR A BERMEJO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A / CA) Lee Bermejo

Filled cover to cover with some of the most groundbreaking art in present day comics, the second installment of this enthralling series sees Thacker and Ferris jump from 2090 Copenhagen to 1938 Nazi Germany.

As the story leaps backward toward the stunning finale, will bitter enemies remain just that, or is there more to their murderous and time-transcending relationship?

The hotly-anticipated second act of the time-traveling modern masterpiece by artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned) and writer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman: Part II), perfect for fans of BRZRKR and Time Before Time, will leave fans breathless!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED COINLESS #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Adam Cesare (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Dan Mora

As if the medium-spanning, fan-favorite villain Drakkon wasn't enough of a threat, Mistress Vile has special plans, ones that will bring the Rangers' greatest foe into our world!

But this scheming isn't without consequences for Drakkon, and he'll have to take a page from the book of Zordon if he wants the world of The Coinless to survive.

But who would be unhinged enough to join his team? As if they have a choice…

In anticipation of the monumental 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, acclaimed Dead Mall and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance writer Adam Cesare teams up with Mighty Morphin artist Moisés Hidalgo to present the last Rangers anyone would want to be… that fans didn't know they needed!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #109 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

As fans eagerly await the epic 30th anniversary of the airing of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the horrifying truth of the Vessel finally revealed to Zordon and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but the last person they want to fight shatters their odds of success.

But it's not only heroes that clash with each other-villains too, in a brutal battle that will pit former allies against each other, and ultimately unearth long-buried secrets that readers have been dying to know!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Kath Lobo (CA) Mateus Manhanini

In dreams of the distant past and the battle for Earth and the Moon, new revelations about Zedd, Zordon, and Rita are uncovered. While the Rangers debate their priorities and the fate of their captured friend, an agent of their enemies awaits them- one of an evil presence that's all too familiar!

Meanwhile, Rita Repulsa (a.k.a. Mistress Vile) ramps up her pursuit of a special prize for Dark Specter- one that he won't be able to resist. With new allies and an all-too-familiar minion, will the Morphin Grid manage to withstand Mistress Vile's onslaught?

Writer Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly), and colorist Ra l Angulo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), along with guest artist Kath Lobo (Go, Go, Power Rangers!) and colorist Fabi Marques (Batman: The World), continue this bold new era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103-106.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MAGIC PLANESWALKERS NOBLE #1 CVR A LINDSAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Planeswalkers Karn and Ral Zarek team up to navigate the lonely and often treacherous space between flesh and machine…

Meanwhile, a romantic outing featuring Jace and Vraska? The circumstances are less than ideal, however, and even perilous!

Between fan-favorite pairings and unexpected, exciting alliances, the stellar creative team of Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons), Daniel Warren and Dave Rapoza (Steve Lichman), Alberto Locatelli, Lea Caballero, Arianna Consonni, and Ra l Angulo take readers to unforgettable realms in the Magic Multiverse!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) HC VOL 05

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Rich Douek, Jed MacKay (A) Various (CA) Miguel Mercado

While our Pplaneswalker heroes enjoy a time of relative peace, threats from their past refuse to rest, leading to reluctant alliances.

With a villain ready to pull at the seams of the Mmultiverse, will the wildcard Pplaneswalker entering the story help Jace, Vraska, Ral, Kaya, Niko, Chandra, Garruk, and Liliana, or is chaos in store? Garruk the Wildspeaker agrees to work with the woman who once cursed him, and together, they must find Isona Maive before she finds an even more dangerous ally than Marit Lage or Tezzeret! Someone is manipulating all their fates, and there's no time left for grudges.

Rich Douek (Superman Red & Blue) joins series writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight), artists Ig Guara (Edge of Spider-Verse), Jacques Salomon, Giorgio Spalletta, French Carlomagno, Roberta Ingranata, and Alberto Locatelli, colorists Arianna Consonni, Francesco Segala, Mattia Iacono, and Natalia Nesterenkko, and letterer Ed Dukeshire for the final volume of Magic!

Collects Magic #21-25.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN PEN & INK #1 CVR A

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

BOOM! Studios is proud to present PEN & INK, a deluxe art-focused format featuring stunning black and white interior inks with artist commentary.

Begin your collection with this premium reformat of Something is Killing the Children #1, celebrating the start of Erica Slaughter's epic journey with exclusive notes and annotations from artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera.

This issue will be available with a premium cardstock cover, alongside a gorgeous Spot UV variant cover and a blank sketch cover.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 6.99

SEASONS HAVE TEETH #3 (OF 4) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Qistina Khalidah

While the Summer photos are a sensation, Autumn is a different beast altogether, and not just because the stationary lair of decay takes up the entirety of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, threatening another meltdown.

It's the time of guilt for Andrew, where his life started to wither as well, but can it do any more harm in the present than it has in the past?

Readers will find out in the thrilling and timely penultimate issue before winter and the grand finale arrives!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEIGHBORS #4 (OF 5) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

Sometimes the strangest worlds require the most unusual and unexpected alliances.

Maw author Jude Ellison S. Doyle and House of Slaughter artist Letizia Cadonici pull the Gowdie family deeper down the rabbit hole as the finale approaches!

But where alliances form, paranoia can also grow, and an ominous encounter with Isobel rocks Oliver to the core.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DAMN THEM ALL TP VOL 01 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

After the death of Ellie's uncle Alfie, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm. It's now up to her to track down each of these demons and damn them right back to Hell… using holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer.

Meanwhile Dora, a detective traumatized by the same events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of Alfie. As new terrors unfold, the two witness strange changes to the political landscape of Britain: a gibbering madness infecting the population.

Alfie's meddling made more than just the mortal realm a nightmare, so it's up to Bloody El to set things right… with only eternity at stake.

Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to bring readers the most macabre and tenacious new occult antihero since John Constantine!

Collects Damn Them All #1-6.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WYND TP BOOK 03 THRONE IN THE SKY

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The land of Esseriel is a darker and more dangerous place than ever, as tensions between the Human and Faerie realms build to the brink of war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace?

Danger, betrayal, and even some romance confront our heroes at every turn, while elsewhere, the Duke makes murderous plans of his own. Things seem dire, but help from an unexpected figure might just be the lifeline Wynd and Merien need… even though the final battle draws near.

The Eisner and GLAAD-nominated Wynd saga continues in this epic new volume from Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 14.99

APPROACH TP (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

When airport employees Mac and Abigail find themselves snowed in after a blizzard, they witness a terrible plane crash-one that's been missing for 27 years! But it's not the sky that deserves dread, but what lies beyond it.

Mac, Abi, and the remaining airport crew feel helpless to stop the rampage of a supernatural predatory stowaway. But with the blizzard continuing to rage and the creature nesting in the airport, how will the stranded people survive?

In this turbulent horror mini-series from writers Jeremy Haun (The Red Mother) & Jason A. Hurley (The Beauty) and artist Jes s Hervás (The Empty Man), a storm is coming… and it's bringing more than bad weather.

Collects The Approach #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GHOSTLORE #2 (OF 12) CVR A LEOMACS

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Leomacs

In the stunningly spectral sophomore issue from acclaimed horror purveyor Cullen Bun and superstar artist Leomacs, the tragedy and grief of the accident not only bring tension to Lucas and Harmony, but may affect the spirits they encounter-forever.

How will they reconcile their differing approaches to the ghosts that cross their path, before it tears them apart?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SPECS TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) David M. Booher (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Skylar Patridge

Small town. Ohio, 1986. All Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts. What happens when a pair of X-ray glasses mysteriously appear? The magic specs open a world of possibilities for these misfit teens through the granting of literal wishes!

Things start out innocent, but when they wish that their bully would disappear, things take a cursed turn, with far darker consequences than they thought possible…

In this mysterious and nostalgic tale from writer David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly) and artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), Kenny and Ted realize they've received much more than they bargained for…

Collects Specs #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 14.99

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #3 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

Comics veteran Andy Diggle (The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender) continue their adaptation of the beloved science fiction franchise!

Set in the nearly 30 year gap between the 6th and 7th novels, The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising, the final season of the television series was not the end, and neither an unstable interstellar cold war nor emerging alien technology will compare to what is revealed in this unexplored gap between tales!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #6 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

The brutality of Rabban and the Harkonnens abounds mid-series, while on Arrakis, Liet and Warrick face a different kind of conflict as they're pitted against each other in the name of love.

Meanwhile Leto and Kailea's relationship reaches a seemingly unresolvable point, but Leto also finds himself in a fateful meeting elsewhere…

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #15 CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Kath Lobo (CA) Skylar Patridge

In the continuing adventures of Buffy's returned Slayer status, Willow and Xander find themselves caught in a snare-somewhere between snack and sacrifice!

With the gang gearing up for a rescue, it's not long before Drusilla also puts Faith and Buffy in danger with unexpected help…

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) TP VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Hannah Templer (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

While Xander gets ready for a monstrous confrontation, he finds a new one in his relationship as well… a fight that could mean the end in more ways than one. But Willow and Faith are one step ahead of Xander. Needing supernatural aid, will Willow push herself to a place she may not be able to return from? Despite Giles' efforts, they may have to live with an irreversible spell. And as Buffy recuperates from the previous battle that's left her worse for wear, she'll team up with someone just as reluctant to do so.

Can Buffy remember who she was and save Willow from herself as well as Sunnydale from total destruction? Writer Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Magic For Liars) and artist Hannah Templer (Flung Out of Space) conclude the first year of the WILLOWVERSE storyline!

Collects The Vampire Slayer #9-12.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 16.99

GIANT DAYS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) John Allison (A) Lissa Treiman (A / CA) Max Sarin

The school year is just beginning at Sheffield University, jam-packed with new classes, new professors, new places to explore…not to mention new clubs, new cliques, and new shenanigans, too.

For first years Daisy, Esther, and Susan, they've got new friends on lock, forming a tight bond from their very first days as next-dorm neighbors. But learning to navigate life as brand new (almost) adults isn't as easy as it looks, between old nemeses popping up, academic struggles, and new crushes on the horizon. It's a good thing these three have each other to help survive Hall Balls, bantering lads, and drama vortexes (vortices?)!

The Giant Days Library Edition Volume 1, written by John Allison (Wicked Things, Steeple) and illustrated by Lissa Treiman (Minötar) and Max Sarin (Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour) collects the first eight issues of the Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series, along with an issue of the original webcomic and extras, all in a deluxe hardcover.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 29.99

