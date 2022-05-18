Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6 Preview: Daddy Issues

Thinking of picking up this week's issue of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III? Maybe you've bought the previous five issues but you're just kinda on the fence about Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6? You're interested enough to click on this article, but not sure about plunking down the four bucks? No worries. We've got your back. Dark Horse has provided us this preview of the issue and asked us to share it with you. We're not sure what you've done to earn it, frankly, but we're willing to go along with it. Enjoy.

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA ORIGINS III #6

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN220390

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Tula Lotay

That's the question Vox Machina is asking after their encounter with Skysunder and the defrosting of Westruun. With the town blaming the attack on Realmseer Eskil Ryndarien, who once saved Grog's life, Vox Machina makes tracks to clear the Realmseer's name. But as happens in these situations, the trail leads to some unusual places.

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $3.99