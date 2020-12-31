Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Comic book store Stadium Comics has sent the Todd McFarlane word out. "Due to the holidays we've received our shipment for books on sale next week early. Imagine our surprise when we discovered SECRET VARIANTS spread through the McFarlane covers for Crossover #3". That's right, Crossover #3 has a variety of secret variant covers with the Todd McFarlane Spawn variant of Crossover #3, with Spawn looking over Ellipsis' shoulder as she reads a different comic book in each. And Stadium has even estimated the ratio spread – and is taking orders right here.

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:4 Variant Cover – Ellie Reading CROSSOVER

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants
CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading CYBER FORCE #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading SAVAGE DRAGON #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading SHADOW HAWK #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading WALKING DEAD #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading NOWHERE MEN #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants
CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:8 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading SPAWN #1

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE – 1:25 Secret Variant Cover – Ellie Reading CROSSOVER #3

Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants

Crossover is the new comic book series that has seen a normal world hit by a comic book crossover from myriad dimensions, and coping with the fallout in all manner of ways – radiation, immigration and general feelings of alienation, betrayal and alienation. You know, because it's not like we have a paucity in that kind of thing right now… out in a week.

CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW
IMAGE COMICS
NOV200144
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill
"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks. If you do, it just might drive you…mad.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  