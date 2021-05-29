Crush Seeks Work/Life Balance in Crush & Lobo #1 [Preview]

Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many people to begin working from home, people have had to struggle to find a work/life balance in a world where the lines are constantly blurred. It's as true for regular people as it is for superheroes, as we see in this preview of Crush & Lobo #1, where we find Crush with personal matters on her mind as she tries to her job, and yet, with her job nearly causing her to miss her girlfriend's birthday. Unfortunately, you can't just build a home office when your job is being a superhero. It would be really hard to convince the villains to come over there to get their butts kicked. Anyway, check out this preview of Crush and Lobo #1, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday.