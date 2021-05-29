Crush Seeks Work/Life Balance in Crush & Lobo #1 [Preview]
Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many people to begin working from home, people have had to struggle to find a work/life balance in a world where the lines are constantly blurred. It's as true for regular people as it is for superheroes, as we see in this preview of Crush & Lobo #1, where we find Crush with personal matters on her mind as she tries to her job, and yet, with her job nearly causing her to miss her girlfriend's birthday. Unfortunately, you can't just build a home office when your job is being a superhero. It would be really hard to convince the villains to come over there to get their butts kicked. Anyway, check out this preview of Crush and Lobo #1, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday.
CRUSH & LOBO #1 (OF 8)
DC Comics
0421DC011 – CRUSH & LOBO #1 (OF 8) CVR B YOSHI YOSHITANI PRIDE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Kris Anka
In case anyone was wondering, Crush is doing just fine, actually. Sure, she recently walked away from her classmates at the Roy Harper Titans Academy and effectively quit being a Teen Titan in a blaze of glory. And okay, her relationship with her too-good-to-be-true girlfriend Katie is kind of on the rocks, if you want to get all technical about it. Oh, and she recently found out Lobo's in space jail, but that's cool, because he's the worst. OKAY, maybe Crush has some STUFF, but that doesn't mean she's gonna DO anything about it, like actually go to space and confront her dad and all her problems, because everything is FINE….Right?
In Shops: 6/1/2021
SRP: $3.99