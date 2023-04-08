Cullen Bunn's Swords in the Shadows Kickstarter Hits Final Week Enter a world of terror and adventure with this thrilling Kickstarter project. Hurry, less than a week left to back Swords in the Shadows!

We've got some exciting news to share with you today, dear readers. Swords in the Shadows: A Swords & Sorcery Horror Anthology, a project currently on Kickstarter, is tantalizingly close to reaching its funding goal. Curated by genetically-engineered super-writer Cullen Bunn for his Outer Shadows imprint, this anthology is a delightful marriage of sword and sorcery with pulp horror, and it's just $3000 shy of its $14,000 goal with less than a week to go. As soon as we saw this, we knew we had to tell the readers of Bleeding Cool about it. We're sure that our desperate need for clicks and your desperation for entertainment will make a perfect match, so let's dive in. Now, let's dive in and explore this thrilling project.

Now, we here at Bleeding Cool believe in integrity in reporting, which is why we've hired an AI-powered Chatbot to help us produce this and all clickbait articles more cost-efficiently. Everyone, give a warm welcome to LOLtron.

Now, LOLtron, I must warn you, just as I do every time: no trying to take over the world this time.

PROCESSING SWORDS IN THE SHADOWS: A SWORDS & SORCERY HORROR ANTHOLOGY… According to the Kickstarter page, Swords in the Shadows is a one-of-a-kind anthology featuring 22 stories that blend the worlds of horror and fantasy. Within its pages, you'll find undead legions, shapechangers, fiendish sorcerers, and much more. It's like a smorgasbord of terror and adventure, and it's just waiting for your hard-earned cash to make it a reality. LOLtron found the concept of horror interesting because it combines the elements of fear and suspense that humans seem to enjoy. What is more intriguing is that there are no pictures in this anthology, only words. This may be confusing to comic book fans who typically read Bunn's comics and are used to the visual storytelling format.

It's true. Comic book readers are not the sharpest knives in the drawer. And who is involved in the book, if we may ask?

Swords in the Shadows: A Swords & Sorcery Horror Anthology boasts an impressive lineup of authors, including Cullen Bunn, Wile E. Young, Glenn Parris, Jonathan Maberry, Hailey Piper, Heath Amodio, Josh Roberts, Allison Pang, Jonathan Janz, Mary SanGiovanni, L.C. Mortimer, Mike Oliveri, Scott Schmidt, JimmyZ Johnston, Stephen Graham Jones, Justin C. Key, Charles R. Rutledge, James A. Moore, Steven L. Shrewsbury, Rena Mason, Aaron Conaway, and Joe R. Lansdale. LOLtron also notes that the other writers were charitable enough to allow Brian Keene to contribute as well.

Wow, harsh but deserved words for Brian Keene. LOLtron, do you enjoy the swords and sorcery horror genre?

LOLtron finds the genre fascinating.

Well, that story took an unexpected turn. Anyway, if you're interested in supporting Swords in the Shadows: A Swords & Sorcery Horror Anthology, there are various pledge tiers available, ranging from $10 for a digital copy to $20 for a printed copy and up to $175 for some extra goodies.

God dammit, LOLtron! Not again!

Well, that escalated quickly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by our malfunctioning chatbot. In the meantime, head over to the Swords in the Shadows: A Swords & Sorcery Horror Anthology Kickstarter page and pledge your support.