Dale Eaglesham Joins Chris Bachalo On Delayed Non-Stop Spider-Man

Back in November 2019, Bleeding Cool told you that there was to be a second ongoing Spider-Man series on the way to accompany Amazing Spider-Man. Earlier this year, Non-Stop Spider-Man from Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo, was announced at ComicsPRO in Portland, Oregon, to start in June. And just like called The Titanic "unsinkable" was pure hubris, so it seems was calling the series Non-Stop. As shortly afterwards, the comics industry flipped on its back after being hit by shutdowns and lockdowns.

Entering Bleeding Cool's Marvel Missing In Action list, earlier this year it was rescheduled to begin in January 2021. But then it seems that hubris has struck again.

Bleeding Cool can announce that Marvel has drafted Dale Eaglesham to draw Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 alongside Chris Bachalo – Eaglesham is an artist who had his own schedule issues over on Shazam with Geoff Johns at DC.

And now Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 has shifted schedule to publication on the 3rd of March 2021, with Non-Stop Spider-Man shifted to the 7th of April. This is clearly why Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 was not solicited for February and looks like it won't have any additional solicits for March and April either. Maybe May if you are lucky…

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 ALEX ROSS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

APR200827

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo, Dale Eaglesham (CA) Alex Ross

Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you've never seen. THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING! Rated T In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200554

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) David Finch

• The most action packed book in comics continues to singe your eyebrows with explosive action!

• Something horrible is happening to Peter Parker's fellow students at EMPIRE STATE UNIVERSITY and it's all coming down hard on Spider-Man.

• Some familiar faces introduce their fists to Spider-Man's face as the plot thickens like a brick of plastic explosives. Tick tick tick tick… Rated T In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99