Forget About Orchis in The Daily LITG, 25th of April, 2024
Moving on from Orchis topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can read all about comics, merch, TV, games, movies and stuff.
Forget About Orchis in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Forget About Orchis, What About All The Dominions? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Ghosts S03 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Image, Overview; S03E09 Preview
- Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man Writer Zeb Wells' Personal Life Reaches People Magazine
- The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
- Orchis' Stark Sentinels Not Threat They Once Were? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directors Post Filming Updates
- Nintendo Adds Two Very Odd Choices To N64 Library
- Power Rangers Comes To An End At Boom Studios… Time For A Reboot?
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
- Powerpuff Girls & Cheetara Launch in Dynamite July 2024 Solicits
- Kevin Eastman Draws The Origins Of His Turtles In Drawing Blood
- Forget About Orchis, What About All The Dominions? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Kristen Simon Made Senior Editor At Mad Cave Studios, After IDW
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Releases English Dub Trailer
- Sam Kusek Is The New Senior Outreach Lead For Comics At Kickstarter
- The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
- People Magazine in The Daily LITG, 24th of April, 2024
LITG one year ago, Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
- DC Comics Mark 30 Years of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
- Better Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. (Spoilers)
- Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea
- Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point
- 34 Marvel August 2023 Solicits Frankensteined- X-Men, Venom, Star Wars
- DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next"
- Hulk, Daredevil Actor Ray Buffer Pleads Guilty to Comic Shop Theft
- Marvel Rewrites Golden Age Flexo For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Doom Patrol Gets Even More Like The X-Men Tomorrow #XSpoilers
- Free Comic Book Day & King Charles III's Coronation On The Same Day
- First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
- Clover Press To Republish Complete Dick Tracy – And Make Them Bigger
- Still Just One Valiant Comic in July 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #5
LITG two years ago on a Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
