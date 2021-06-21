Damian's Toughest Challenge Ever in Robin #3 [Preview]

In Robin #3, the titular Damian Wayne faces what may be the greatest challenge he's ever faced. Never before has Damian had to overcome such adversity, not even the time he died! In this preview of Robin #3, Damian is forced to… socialize and make a friend?! And worst of all, he'll have to do it in the most sinister of settings: a beach party! Things are looking grim for our hero, but hopefully he'll be able to overcome it all. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #3

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

It's a beach party from hell! Robin's mission to get to the heart of the League of Lazarus's inner workings has left him once again locked in combat with his fellow fighters, but never did Damian Wayne think it would lead to a beach-blanket cookout. What's more dangerous than a life-or-death struggle for the all-or-nothing prize of immortality? Well, for Damian, it's acting like a normal teenager for five minutes. And don't miss the surprise confrontation with Damian's number 1 competition, a mysterious fighter trained by the League of Shadows!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $3.99