Dan Abnett's Immortal Red Sonja #1 Brings Back Chain Mail Top

Dan Abnett and Alessandro Miracolo are mirroring Marvel and DC's Immortal Iron Fist, Immortal Hulk, Immortal X-Men and Immortal Wonder Woman with Immortal Red Sonja, being published by Dynamite Entertainment in April. And setting their new story against the background of King Arthur's Camelot. Because, why not?

Sonja will be meeting not only Merlin, but other characters from the lore, and she'll be pursued by the infamous Green Knight. This mysterious character from the stories has been depicted in so many ways through the years, including in a recent critically acclaimed film, and this creative team will have their own take in his complicated dynamic with the She-Devil with a Sword.

"It's worth saying that this isn't just an arbitrary shift – just taking her and dumping her in a different fantasy realm," said writer Dan Abnett. "The shift is all part of the metastory: she's been magically sent into these new lands to perform a quest, and that ties very much into Arthurian lore, but she'll meet many other elements of folklore on the way. We're giving it a very cool, authentic, and realistic edge too. Forget the glossy Hollywood version, this is a grim and savage vision of what it would have been like if it had really happened."

Abnett is also setting up the story for the opportunity to explore other elements of fantasy canon, beyond the world of King Arthur and company.

Artist Miracolo added, "Luckily I'm a fan of the sword and sorcery genre, but talking to Dan and his idea of bringing Red Sonja into medieval fantasy, it's fantastic. I love those tales combining two fantastic worlds – it's really stimulating. I am watching films and reading stories that can give me ideas for my art."

To mark the occasion of this brand new title and the return of a historic design for the character, Dynamite and editor Nate Cosby have called upon a regiment of valiant cover artists. David Nakayama, Junggeun Yoon, Joseph Michael Linsner, Sean Izaakse, and a cosplayer have answered the call.