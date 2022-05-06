Dan Watters & Nikola Čižmešija Launch New Batman: Sword Of Azrael

I bumped into Dan Watters in the pub last night, chipper about the announcement of his new Sword Of Azrael comic book. Of course, Bleeding Cool knew this was coming, not because Dan told us or anything, but because it was mentioned way back in Batman: Urban Legends #10 which we reported on at the time.

Well, we also get the word of more Azrael for 2022, beyond Arkham City: Order Of The World. More from Dan Watters and Nikola Čižmešija? Is this how Dan will join his White Noise studio mate Ram V in the Batman titles on a more permanent basis?

Well, Ram V was writing Catwoman at the time. And anyway, that isn now what has happened, a new Sword Of Azrael series from DC Comics out in August from Dan and Nikola. I would expect that three part story from Urban Legends to get a timely reprint as well.

The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. He has sequestered himself away at a monastery in Europe to find peace. But when a young woman who claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives at the monastery, he won't have a choice but to don his violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her from the deadly assassins who wish her harm.

It's always good to have at least one openly religiously fundamentalist vigilante on the team, I guess. Azrael was created by Denny O'Neil, Joe Quesada, and Peter Milligan in 1992, so he is back for his 30th anniversary. A Christian vigilante/assassins created by the Order of St. Dumas seeking to restore justice to Gotham City through religious extremism. Because that has always worked well in the past.