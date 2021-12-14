More Azrael Coming From DC Comics For 2022 For His 30th Anniversary

The original version of Azrael, Jean-Paul Valley, was created by Dennis O'Neil, Joe Quesada, and Peter Milligan, and debuted in Batman: Sword of Azrael #1 in 1992. The second character to assume the alias was Michael Washington Lane, in Azrael: Death's Dark Knight #1 in May 2009. Both iterations are vigilantes and members of an assassin group created by the Order of St. Dumas, a secretive organization seeking to restore justice to Gotham City. Azrael is typically portrayed as an antihero and ally of the superhero Batman, though the two have also been at odds due to the former's violent nature and twisted sense of justice indoctrinated by the Order. A version of Azrael appeared in the second season of the television series Gotham, played by James Frain.

In today's Batman: Urban Legends #10, Dan Watters and Nikola Cizmesija finish their Azrael story, with ties in with Watters' Arkham City book currently being published by DC Comics. But the conclusion of today's story points to a lot more. Rewriting the history of Azrael, the Knighst Templar, and their history with the family Ra's Al Ghul, it points to possible involvement in the upcoming Shadow War event for 2022.

Well, we also get the word of more Azrael for 2022, beyond Arkham City: Order Of The World. More from Dan Watters and Nikola Cizmesija? Is this how Dan will join his White Noise studio mate Ram V in the Batman titles on a more permanent basis?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021