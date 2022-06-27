Dana Mele & Valentina Pinti's Legendary Lesbian Hamlet Graphic Novel

Legendary Comics has released their September 2022 solicitations, giving a schedule for the first graphic novel volume of Tragic, by Dana Mele and Valentina Pinti, a modern-day retelling of Hamlet.

"Tragic is a YA thriller family drama mashup with an intensely visual presentation," said Dana Mele. "I was inspired by a story very close to my heart, Shakespeare's Hamlet. Years ago, I played Hamlet in college and what I love about retellings is the familiar heartbeat of a beloved story in sometimes a strange or quirky, unexpected form. I've always seen Hamlet as a queer character, as someone with a deeply intimate relationship with Horatio. And if Hamlet were written today, I think it would be a psychological thriller, so that's the story that came about organically. Tragic, in essence, is about anxieties surrounding identity, obligation, and mortality."

"It has been great to work with Dana on bringing a new queer version of Hamlet to the page, and Tragic is such an intriguing retelling," said Nikita Kannekanti, Editor of Legendary Comics. "Valentina and Chiara have done a fantastic job capturing the human and theatrical elements in the vivid art of this tale, and I am really looking forward to sharing Harper and her messy life with readers."

In a contemporary re-telling of Shakespeare's Hamlet, Tragic follows the 17 year-old Harper Hayes as she unravels the mystery and grief surrounding her father's death. After her father Hamilton Hayes dies a mysterious and tragic death, Harper Hayes is convinced that he was murdered. Her first suspect is her uncle Clayton, who has been sleeping with her mother, Greta. With the help of her ex-girlfriend Talia and her best friend (sometimes with benefits) Holden, Harper is determined to find her father's killer. But when Caius, Talia's father and Hamilton's business partner, is found dead, Harper realizes the answer to Hamilton's murder is more complicated than she had initially realized. And when Harper starts seeing his ghost in the form of a teenage Hamlet everywhere and slipping into hallucinations of his murder that end with blood on her hands, one thing becomes clear-to uncover the truth about what happened to her father, Harper has to confront her own demons and ones that haunt the Hayes family.

