Danny Boyle, DC Comics and Doctor Who - The Daily LITG, 3rd May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday would have been Free Comic Book Day, but that has been postponed until the autumn. Danny Boyle's Frankenstein is available for all to watch, both versions, so there's that. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Fan First Friday, Frankenstein and Family, and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic and the 5 most-read stories one year ago

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters

– New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters Adam Hughes, artist in Gen 13, Wonder Woman

artist in Gen 13, Wonder Woman Dennis O'Neill – Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer

– Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer Will O'Mullane – Titan Comics PR person (for now)

– Titan Comics PR person (for now) John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin

of Big Bang Comics, Dublin Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell

of Nancy In Hell Gerardo Sandoval , of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers

, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil

co-owner of CCXP, Brazil Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People

of Legend Of The Sunset People Amber Greenlee , owner of Panel2Panel

, owner of Panel2Panel Dave Sharpe , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Darren Auck , former art director at Marvel Comics

, former art director at Marvel Comics Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace

Interested in more reminiscing about the lack of Free Comic Book Day, Umbrella Academy, Bill Sienkiewicz or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.