Danny Boyle, DC Comics and Doctor Who - The Daily LITG, 3rd May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday would have been Free Comic Book Day, but that has been postponed until the autumn. Danny Boyle's Frankenstein is available for all to watch, both versions, so there's that. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Fan First Friday, Frankenstein and Family, and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min Posts Hargreeves Family Reunion
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- Marvel Comics Missing In Action Until At Least Mid-July
- Jim Ross Returns to AEW Dynamite Next Week, Will Relocate to Florida
Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic and the 5 most-read stories one year ago
- Peter Mayhew, Gentle Giant Behind 'Star Wars' Chewbacca, Passes at 74
- The OTHER Marvel Thing The Russo Brothers Would Come Back For- 'Krull'
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
- How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
- What's Up With Venom In War Of The Realms #3 Then? (Spoilers)
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Legends Comics And Games Zoom Event, 3-4pm ET.
- Infinite Readers Virtual Comics Lunch #4, noon-1pm ET.
- Online Comics Workshop, Okanagan Comics Creators, 2-4pm ET.
- Gorgo'N Comics, Piazza della Repubblica, 1, Gorgonzola 10am-7pm UTC+2
- 24 Hour Comics Lockdown, Sputnikat from 2 PM UTC+3
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters
- Adam Hughes, artist in Gen 13, Wonder Woman
- Dennis O'Neill – Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer
- Will O'Mullane – Titan Comics PR person (for now)
- John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin
- Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell
- Gerardo Sandoval, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers
- Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil
- Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People
- Amber Greenlee, owner of Panel2Panel
- Dave Sharpe, comic book letterer
- Darren Auck, former art director at Marvel Comics
- Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace
Interested in more reminiscing about the lack of Free Comic Book Day, Umbrella Academy, Bill Sienkiewicz or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.