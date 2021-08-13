Danny DeVito Writes The Penguin Comic Story For DC Comics

Danny DeVito writes The Penguin, in a story drawn by Dan Mora, and published by DC Comics this November in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary #1. The comic represents the eightieth anniversary of a number of DC Comics villains including The Penguin, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood. DeVito played The Penguin in Batman Returns back in 1992 – and that's just about to have its thirtieth anniversary as well… here's what to look out for, as well as the rest of DC Comics November 2021 solicitations.

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

Written by Danny DeVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott

Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, MAX RAYNOR, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others

Cover by Lee Bermejo

Variants by Frank Quitely, Wes Craig, Riccardo Federici, DAN MORA, and MAURGERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant by Francesco Mattina, 1:50 variant by Chris Burnham

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | PRESTIGE | $10.99 US VARIANTS (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21

Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!