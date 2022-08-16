Dark Crisis Spoilers For Young Justice #3 and Flash #785 Vs Pariah

Today sees the publication of two Dark Crisis spinoff and tie-in titles Dark Crisis: Young Justice #3 and Flash #785. With the Young Justice threesome finally realising that the 90s nostalgia world in which they have been living might not entirely be up to scratch. It was a different time, etc, and things have moved on. And the Cassie of that world is giving them no choice on behalf of, presumably, Pariah…

… and his big superhero-powered machine for bringing back the Infinite Earths multiverse. And all of the Justice League supposed-deaths beings in their own separate worlds.

Such as in The Flash #785, which has a world that finally makes sense of the "chemicals" that were meant to have created the Flash. No hard water or unnamed chemicals here… but a rapid regenerative healing formula.

Though for a Dark Crisis we do also get a Dark Flash. But now, out of that world, he is off to save the rest of the Justice League…

…along with the rest of the Flashes. But be warned, as Bleeding Cool Dark Crisis gossip previously stated, all this jumping across worlds is only increasing the power of Pariah's machines… and he certainly has power to spare.

… even for Young Justice!

