Dark Horse is Making Art Books for Android, Arkham Horror and Keyforge

Dark Horse and Asmodee are making art books based on tabletop games from Asmodee's intellectual property library. In a press release Tuesday, Dark Horse and Asmodee Entertainment announced their burgeoning partnership, leading with three licensed art books for the game universes of Android, Arkham Horror, and Keyforge. Containing purportedly never-before-seen production art and commentary from Fantasy Flight Games studio, the books will begin hitting stores at the end of 2020.

"With their amazing range of top-quality art and background books, Dark Horse is a natural partner for capturing the richly detailed and very stylistically different worlds of Arkham Horror, KeyForge and the Android Universe through this first series of art books," said Andy Jones, Head of Asmodee Entertainment, in the press release.

"As a tabletop gamer with many an Asmodee product populating my overflowing shelves, I'm beyond excited to be working with Asmodee and the rest of the Dark Horse team to bring these books to life. Our goal is to showcase these diverse and exciting properties in all their glorious detail, and we can't wait to share the fruits of this partnership with readers, players and fans!"

Dark Horse Will Probably Release Another One of These

Once Dark Horse is done with the first three books, they've got over 300 additional IPs to choose from. Look for the first of these books to hit stores later this year.

Dark Horse ironically didn't provide any art to accompany the press release for these art books, so here's the box art for Arkham Horror 3rd Edition.