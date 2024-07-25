Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: dungeons and dragons, Magic: The Gathering, sdcc

Dark Horse Takes Magic: The Gathering & D&D Licences From Boom And IDW

Dark Horse Comics and Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast have announced a new publishing line beginning in 2025.

Dark Horse Comics and Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast have announced a new publishing line beginning in 2025, with comics and graphic novels expanding the worlds of fantasy tabletop and card games Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Most recently IDW published comics from Dungeons & Dragons, and Boom published Magic: The Gathering comics. The first of these series will debut in the summer of 2025.

"Dark Horse Comics first collaborated with Wizards of the Coast for MAGIC: THE GATHERING tie-in comics in the late '90s with MAGIC: THE GATHERING: Gerrard's Quest and has more recently collaborated for the Stranger Things and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS miniseries. In this new era of MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, fans can expect comic series, graphic novels, art books, and more. Stay tuned for more news and announcements to follow! "If you'd told my 12-year-old self I'd get to work with incredible writers and artists to craft comics for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, alongside such thoughtful and creative stewards of these licenses, I wouldn't have believed you," said senior editor Spencer Cushing. "The opportunity to work with Wizards of the Coast is a dream come true." "Having the opportunity to work with the Wizards of the Coast team on both DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and MAGIC: THE GATHERING is one of the most exciting opportunities I've had professionally," added editor Brett Israel. "As an avid player and fan of the various stories and planes of these two iconic games, I cannot wait to work with many highly-skilled creators on growing these universes." "DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and MAGIC: THE GATHERING are two legendary games with incredibly strong fandoms and world-building gameplay," said Marianne James, Senior Vice President, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "We are dedicated to expanding these universes through unique brand-offerings and world-class partnerships, ultimately bringing players and fans alike new, exciting ways to engage with these iconic franchise brands. From this licensed publishing program with Dark Horse Comics, we anticipate a lot of excitement to come with new artwork and creative storytelling." "We're so excited to be teaming up with the incredible creatives at Dark Horse to invite fans and newcomers alike into the iconic fantasy world that has defined Magic: The Gathering for the past 30 years, told through a fresh new lens," said Jackie Jones, Vice President of Creative, Magic: The Gathering. "Each series will feature epic, high-stakes stories across Magic's visually stunning, diverse multiverse, told through the eyes of our most iconic, complex, and compelling heroes and anti-heroes – giving readers the opportunity to experience what makes Magic so unique and awesome." "This collaboration is akin to forging a legendary magical item! Dark Horse is just so awesome at bringing fantastical worlds to life on the page," said Jess Lanzillo, vice president of franchise and product for Dungeons & Dragons. "With D&D's vast, imaginative realms and 50 years of thrilling adventure as their canvas, I'm excited to see what will unfold. This collaboration feels like the start of something truly special."

In 1982, then- owners TSR created a series of Dungeons & Dragons comics as advertisements for the game by Stephen D. Sullivan,Jeff Dee and Bill Willingham, which ran in Marvel and Heavy Metal.

In 1987, following the launch of Dragonlance, TSR licensed adaptations of their novels to DC Comics which ran from 1988 until 1991. In 2001, Kenzer and Company published Dungeons & Dragons comics, until 2004 when Devil's Due Publishing got the right until they went bust in 1998. In 2010, the Dungeons & Dragons comic book license has been held by IDW Publications though in 2021, HarperCollins Children's Books obtained exclusive rights to publish Dungeons & Dragons middle grade books, which include graphic novels. And in 2025… Dark Horse!

In 1994, Wizards of the Coast gave an exclusive license to Armada Comics of Acclaim Entertainment, to publish Magic: The Gathering comic books, until they went bust in 1996. In 1998, a new four-issue limited comic series was published by Dark Horse. It would be 2012 until Hasbro and IDW published another Magic four-issue mini-series, with more in 2018 and 2019. And in 2021 Boom Studios got the license for a series of high profile launches. And in 2025… Dark Horse again!

