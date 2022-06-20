Dark Horse to Publish Art Book for Tiny Tina's Wonderland

Just when you thought you were done paying for content in the latest Borderlands game, Tony Tina's Wonderlands, Dark Horse Comics goes and announces a $50 art book. Coming to stores this October, Dark Horse will team with Gearbox to publish The Art of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, an oversized hardcover featuring artwork and behind-the-scenes details on the popular game. And no, it doesn't come with any of the special editions of the game, including the Next Level Edition, the Chaotic Great Edition, or even the There's a Sucker Born Every Minute Edition that costs $500. You're just gonna have to shell out extra if you want to prove you're a true Borderlands fan.

Check out the press release and the cover of the book below:

JOURNEY THROUGH A WORLD OF FANTASY AND WONDER WITH 'THE ART OF TINY TINA'S WONDERLANDS' MILWAUKIE, Ore., (June 16, 2022)—Dark Horse Comics and Gearbox Entertainment are once again teaming up on an ambitious new art book, highlighting the fantastical and creative mind of Tiny Tina. Available online and in-stores everywhere starting November 30, The Art of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an oversized, hardcover, full-color art book that documents the making of Gearbox's all-new, fantasy-fueled looter shooter. Starting today, the art book is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop or bookstore for $49.99 (MSRP). In addition to diving deeper into the lore and whimsical level designs, the new art book features: New details and art on the chaotic cast of unforgettable characters and wacky accomplices seen throughout Wonderlands

Pages of new concept art on the tabletop world of Wonderlands, highlighting environments and creatures from the mind of one of the most beloved characters in the Borderlands franchise

Out-of-this-world imagery of the chaotic band of enemies found in Wonderlands, plus a better look at the weapons and spells you'll need to become the ultimate Fatemaker Developed by Gearbox Software, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is rated "T for Teen" by the ESRB and is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC. For more information on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, please visit playwonderlands.com.