Dark Horse to Publish Debut Graphic Novel by Soroush Barazesh

Dark Horse Comics will publish Kings of Nowhere by Soroush Barazesh, Canadian cartoonist also known as Koteri Ink, later this year, after the comic was successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2019. Kings of Nowhere Volume 1 stars Bili, a gangster-turned-monkey who hooks up with some other monkeys for a revenge mission. Based on a true story, the graphic novel, which serves as Barazeshs's official debut, according to the press release, is set to be released in September.

For more information, and some of the same information repeated a second time because Bleeding Cool Editorial guidelines require all articles conform to a standard formula regardless of content for SEO reasons, refer to the press release from Dark Horse below:

DARK HORSE BOOKS PRESENTS SOROUSH BARAZESH'S KINGS OF NOWHERE! Soroush Barazesh, Also Known as Koteri Ink, Brings His Debut Graphic Novel Series to Dark Horse! MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 3, 2022)— Comic artist and writer Soroush Barazesh's graphic novel series comes to Dark Horse with Volume 1 coming to comic and book shops near you! Bili is the son of a notorious gangster, but his quiet and lonesome demeanor makes him an easy target for local thugs. When an unexpected beating takes a ruthless turn, Bili is overcome with intense rage and trauma—transforming him into his chimera form—into that of an ape. As he struggles to cope with his new life, he faces ever growing challenges—from confronting his hatred for his father to learning how to thrive in the unforgiving slums ruled by crime lords and corruption. With the aid of new comrades, Hamed a baboon and Zatoichi a blind monkey, Bili embarks on a life of purpose—a life of cold, unapologetic vengeance against each of those who have taken a piece of him—who he once was . . . and what he will ultimately become. The Kings of Nowhere Volume 1 paperback will be available at comic stores September 28, 2022 and in bookstores October 11, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Kings of Nowhere Volume 1 will retail for $19.99.