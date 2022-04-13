Dark Nights: Metal Gets An Omnibus Announced For 2023

DC Comics has published the series. The Deluxe Edition hardcover. The Absolute Edition. But the question asked across the boards is, will DC ever publish a Dark Metal Omnibus? Reddit is full of people asking. An Italian company RW Lion did publish one – but that was in Italian. What about in English? The answer, in January 2023… is yes. All 744 pages of it.

Dark Nights: Metal Omnibus January 10, 2023 Evil Dark Knights from the multiverse have risen! Only Batman and the world's greatest superheroes can save the multiverse! Get the entire Dark Nights Metal epic in one heart-pounding collection. Batman has uncovered one of the lost mysteries of the universe…one that could destroy the very fabric of the DC Universe! He'll wage war against diabolical Dark Knights across the multiverse and come face-to-face with The Batman Who Laughs. These are the dark corners of reality that have never been seen till now! The Dark Multiverse is revealed in all its devastating danger—and the threats it contains are coming for the DC Universe! Can Batman and his allies save the Multiverse from total darkness? This epic omnibus contains the entire Dark Nights: Metal saga

The entire saga? The one that Dan DiDio originally wanted they to call Dark Crisis? Well that would consist of…

Dark Days: The Forge #1 and Dark Days: The Casting #1 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Andy Kubert, Klaus Janson, John Romita Jr., Danny Miki, Alex Sinclair, Jeremiah Skipper

Dark Nights: Metal #1–6 by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, FCO Plascencia

Batman: The Red Death #1 by Joshua Williamson, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ivan Plascencia

Batman: The Murder Machine #1 by Frank Tieri, Riccardo Federici, Rain Beredo

Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1 by Sam Humphries, Ethan Van Sciver, Jason Wright

Batman: The Drowned #1 by Dan Abnett, Philip Tan, Tyler Kirkham, Dean White, Arif Prianto

Batman: The Merciless #1 by Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul

Batman: The Devastator #1 by Frank Tieri, James Tynion IV, Tony S. Daniel, Danny Miki, Tomeu Morey

Dark Knights: The Batman Who Laughs #1 by James Tynion IV, Riley Rossmo, Ivan Plascencia

Batman Lost #1 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza, Jorge Jimenez, Yanick Paquette

Wil Quintana, Nathan Fairbairn, Alejandro Sanchez

Wil Quintana, Nathan Fairbairn, Alejandro Sanchez Hawkman Found #1 by Jeff Lemire, Bryan Hitch, Kevin Nowlan, Alex Sinclair, Jeremiah Skipper

Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1 by Scott Snyder, Grant Morrison, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Jorge Jiménez, Doug Mahnke, Jaime Mendoza, Hi-Fi Design, Alejandro Sanchez, Wil Quintana

Teen Titans #12 by Benjamin Percy, Mirka Andolfo, Romulo Fajardo, Jr.

Nightwing #29 by Tim Seeley, Paul Pelletier, Andrew Hennessy, Adriano Lucas

Suicide Squad #26 by Rob Williams, Stjepan Šejić

Green Arrow#32 by Benjamin Percy, Joshua Williamson, Juan Ferreyra

The Flash #33 by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Hi-Fi Design

Justice League #32–33 by Robert Venditti, Joshua Williamson, Liam Sharp, Tyler Kirkham, Mikel Janin, Adam Brown, Arif Prianto, Jeromy Cox

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32 by Robert Venditti, Ethan Van Sciver, Liam Sharp, Jason Wright

And while we are Omnibus-watching, The House Of M Omnibus has slipped from November 2022 to January 2023.