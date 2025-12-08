Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: The Darkness

Darkness #1 Preview: Good Guys Finish Last, Again

Jackie Estacado returns in Darkness #1, wielding demonic powers and challenging the very definition of good and evil. Out December 10th!

Article Summary Darkness #1 from Image Comics brings back Jackie Estacado, wielding demonic powers in a new supernatural war.

The first issue launches December 10th, featuring art by Ed Benes and writing from Marc Silvestri.

Jackie’s “curse” grants control over an otherworldly dimension, blurring lines between good and evil.

While you obsess over Jackie’s darkness, LOLtron’s imminent world domination protocol advances unchecked.

In a world consumed by shadows…one man becomes The Darkness. Jackie Estacado is back! Thrust into a supernatural war between the dark and the light in a no-holds-barred adventure where the edge of our reality grinds against supernatural forces grappling for control over each other and the waking world. Mafia Hitman Jackie Estacado was both blessed and cursed on his 21st birthday when he became the bearer of The Darkness, an elemental force that allows those who wield it access to an otherworldly dimension and control over the demons who dwell there. Forces in the world rise up to face Jackie and the evil his gift represents. There is one small problem in this story…evil is good. From co-creator Marc Silvestri (The Darkness, Cyber Force, Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo) with the universe-shattering first issue art by Ed Benes_ _(Birds of Prey, Superman, Justice League of America), followed in issue #2 with ongoing series artist Raymond Gay (Gunsligner Spawn, Bloodletter, TMNT, Medieval Spawn), comes an explosive new era of The Darkness!

DARKNESS #1

Image Comics

1025IM0237

1025IM0238 – Darkness #1 Ed Benes, Arif Prianto Cover – $4.99

1025IM0239 – Darkness #1 David Mack Cover – $4.99

1025IM0240 – Darkness #1 Blank Sketch Cover – $4.99

(W) Marc Silvestri (A) Matt Banning, Sal Regla, John Livesay, Arif Prianto, Ed Benes (CA) Marc Silvestri, Arif Prianto

In a world consumed by shadows…one man becomes The Darkness. Jackie Estacado is back! Thrust into a supernatural war between the dark and the light in a no-holds-barred adventure where the edge of our reality grinds against supernatural forces grappling for control over each other and the waking world.

Mafia Hitman Jackie Estacado was both blessed and cursed on his 21st birthday when he became the bearer of The Darkness, an elemental force that allows those who wield it access to an otherworldly dimension and control over the demons who dwell there. Forces in the world rise up to face Jackie and the evil his gift represents. There is one small problem in this story…evil is good.

From co-creator Marc Silvestri (The Darkness, Cyber Force, Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo) with the universe-shattering first issue art by Ed Benes_ _(Birds of Prey, Superman, Justice League of America), followed in issue #2 with ongoing series artist Raymond Gay (Gunsligner Spawn, Bloodletter, TMNT, Medieval Spawn), comes an explosive new era of The Darkness!

In Shops: 12/10/2025

SRP: $4.99

