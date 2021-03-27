Dave Sim and Gerhard 1985 Cerebus Original Artwork Goes To Auction

Cerebus artwork by Dave Sim and Gerhard does not come to auction, often. Especially considering Sim created 6000+ pages of it, it is quite the rarity, and with Sim's wrist injuries, we're not going to be getting much more. As part of this weekend's 2021 March 28-29 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122113 at Heritage Auctions, a page from Cerebus #80, featuring Cerebus and his Thing/Galactus parody, Thrunk as the Great God Tarim – or the Anti-Pope, Epop. The volume was called Church And State, it was a thing.

The last time Heritage had a page of Cerebus art, it was a triptych from Cerebus #111/112 and sold for over $5000. Before that, they had a cover to Cerebus #30 that went for over $14,000. Previously, for interior art, you would have to go back to 2013, for a sale from Cerebus #35 for one page for over $3500.

But it looks like there will be a couple of other pages coming in upcoming Heritage auctions as well, and all three of those lots should be going for a pretty penny as well.

Dave Sim and Gerhard Cerebus #80 Page 10 Original Art (Aardvark-Vanaheim, 1985). Cerebus meets with Thrunk (who is claiming to be the God Tarim). Things are not going to go well for one of them. The page was produced in ink and Zipatone over blue pencil on illustration board with an image area of 10." x 15.5". The borders are presstype paste-up. In Excellent condition.

Cerebus ran from December 1977 until March 2004, and continues today as a series of one-shots, Cerebus In Hell. The comic began as a parody of sword and sorcery comics, primarily Barry Windsor-Smith's version of Conan the Barbarian and of Michael Moorcock's fantasy work, but evolved to explore a variety of other topics, including politics, religion, and gender issues, getting more and more controversial as it went along.