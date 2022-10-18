Dave Sim, John Byrne, Jules Feiffer & Al Jafee Join Popeye Kickstarter

As Bleeding Cool noted yesterday, Clover Press and Yoe! Books are teaming up for Popeye Variations: Not Yer Pappy's Comics an' Art Book, a 10" x 10" hardcover book featuring over 75 underground and mainstream artists and cartoonists with their own takes on the violent vegan Popeye the Sailor Man. The project includes pin-ups from contributors such as Adventure Time storyboard artist Derek Ballard, The New Yorker's Roz Chast, The Book of Life director and painter Jorge Guiterrez, comic artist Kelley Jones, and Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell, as well as comic strips by cartoonist Jeffrey Brown, Cat Farris, Dean Haspiel, Erica Henderson, Shin Ying Khor, Liniers, Roger Langridge, Tom Neely, R. Sikoryak, Jeff Parker, Sarah Winifred Searle, Scott Shaw!, Stan Sakai, and many more. With over 100 pages of Popeye art and comic strips, including new art, new comic strips, and art by Bud Sagendorf from the original 1940s & 1950s Popeye comic books.

Well, King Features and Clover Press have just shared with us that five more creators, Dave Sim, Al Jaffee, John Byrne, Jules Feiffer, and Tony Millionaire. The Kickstarter closes tomorrow night, so you had better hurry up.

In Popeye's early days, E.C. Segar often shared artwork drawn by fans at the end of the Thimble Theater comic strip. He called this "Popeye's Cartoon Club," and it gave ordinary readers a chance to share the page with Popeye. In 2019, in honor of Popeye's 90th birthday, King Features brought Popeye's Cartoon Club back with a special twist, inviting cartoonists from around the world to contribute their own comic strip featuring Popeye and his friends, which was digitally published on ComicsKingdom.com. Contributors included Kate Ashwin, Samir Barrett, Isabella Bannerman, Sandra Bell-Lundy, Olive Rae Brinker, Box Brown, Lar DeSouza, Jim Engel, Ryan Estrada, Andrew Farago, Jay P. Fosgitt, Shaenon K. Garrity, Maddi Gonzalez, Alex Hallett, John Hambrock, Micheline Hess, Bill Holbrook, Susan Camilleri Konar, John Kovaleski, Carol Lay, Bones Leopard, Steve Lieber, Kel McDonald, Randy Milholland, Lonnie Milsap, Yesenia Moises, Shan Murphy, Maritsa Patrinos, Woodrow Phoenix, Rina Piccolo, Justin Pierce, Caro Ramsay, David Reddick, Jules Rivera, John Rose and Sarah Rose, Magnolia Porter Siddell, Jim Siergey, Bob Spang, Vannotes, Marloes De Vries, Jean Wei, Bianca Xunise, Reimena Yee, Savannah Zambrano and more. Now, Popeye Variations makes the work of these artists available for the first time in print.

In 2012, IDW Publishing and Yoe! Books reprinted the classic Popeye comic book series that debuted in 1948 by Bud Sagendorf, the long-time assistant to creator E.C. Segar. Many of the variant covers of IDW's comic book run are featured in this Popeye Variations art book, and several of the original variant cover comic books will be offered as special tiers on this campaign. Go take a look…