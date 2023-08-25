Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cerebus, dave sim, november 2023, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Dave Sim's Cerebus Does Batman/Spawn With Spore/Batvark #380

Dave Sim is reacting to Spawn going over the #300 mark by pointing out that he will have reached Cerebus #380 come November.

Dave Sim is reacting a couple of years late to Spawn going over the #300 mark by pointing out that if you include all his Following Cerebus and Cerebus In Hell comic books, he has – or will – have reached Cerebus #380 come November. As Cerebus In Hell, a series of market-manipulating one-shots that belie the cut-and-paste jobs within, gives us a Batman/Spawn parody as Spore/Batvark, and bringing back Spore from the latter years of the Cerebus book. He claims the cover was not his idea, but it has Spawn handing the throne back to Cerebus in his Spore identity… This is Cerebus In Hell and Aardvark-Vanaheim's solicits and solicitations for October 2023. And at $4, now cheaper than Superman and Spider-Man, and with more pages too. Or, if you want, you can pay $15 for the signed version.

CEREBUS IN HELL PRESENTS SPORE BATVARK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

SEP231324

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A / CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

The Spore Batvark movie is coming! The first ever Summer Mega-Blockbuster to feature Trigger Warnings. It stars Optimus Tesla Robot and Monthly Pfizer Booster Shot (to make up for post-COVID revenue shortfalls, the Major Infernal Hollywood studios are selling naming rights to their top lead actors) and it's debuting at the San Diego Infernal Comic Con at 3 a.m. You won't want to miss the Q&A when Michael R. of Easton, Pennsylvania asks "Why do Optimus Tesla Robot and Monthly Pfizer Booster Shot both sound like Darth Vader?" and "Why are online Twitter bots and unaccompanied online avatars just crazy for the Darth Vader voice?" Six of the top 16 reasons are featured!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4

