DC Collects First Half Of Jason Aaron & RM Guéra's Scalped As Omnibus

Article Summary DC Comics releases Scalped Omnibus Vol. 1, collecting issues #1-29 of the series.

Jason Aaron and R.M. Guéra's acclaimed series returns in a new omnibus format.

Scalped explores crime and life on the Prairie Rose Indian Reservation.

Previously canceled, DC revives Scalped's collection coinciding with Aaron's DC return.

Scalped is a 60 issue crime/western comic book series written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by R. M. Guéra which was published monthly by DC/Vertigo Comics from 2007 to 2012. The series focuses on the Oglala Lakota inhabitants of the fictional Prairie Rose Indian Reservation in modern-day South Dakota as they grapple with organized crime, rampant poverty, drug addiction and alcoholism, local politics and the preservation of their cultural identity. In 2014, it was signed up by WGN America for a TV series and a pilot was filmed with a Native American cast. Alex Meraz as Dashiell Bad Horse, Gil Birmingham as Chief Lincoln Red Crow, Irene Bedard as Gina Bad Horse, Chaske Spencer as Sheriff Falls Down and Lily Gladstone as Carol Red Crow. However, after seeing the pilot in November last year, WGN America passed on the project.

If they hadn't passed then it is doubtful that DC Comics would have cancelled Scalped Book Four of the repaginated paperback collection of the series. Originally collected in ten trade paperback volumes, the 60 issue run was then collected in the Deluxe Hardcover format into five volumes. Then in 2018 with the news of the then-planned TV series and the original trade paperbacks long gone out of print, DC Comics began collecting them in trade paperbacks, now in five volumes like the Deluxe format. However, they announced to retailers that Book Four would not be published as planned and the orders cancelled. At the time Jason Aaron had also just signed a Marvel Comics exclusive deal.

But time is a great healer. And now with Jason Aaron as the new Superman writer at DC Comics, so coincidentally, they are to repackage Scalped again, this time into their Omnibus format for November. Which will only need two volumes to collect the whole shebang…

Scalped Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover – November 12, 2024

by Jason Aaron, R. M. Guéra

The acclaimed crime saga by Jason Aaron and R. M. Guéra returns to print, in omnibus format for the first time! Before Jason Aaron was a superstar at Marvel and DC writing the likes of the X-Men, Punisher, Superman, and Batman, he gained widespread acclaim for Scalped, the celebrated DC/Vertigo crime saga he co-created with series artist R. M. Guéra. Now, Scalped is back in print, and collected in the omnibus format! In Scalped, Dashiell "Dash" Bad Horse ran away from a life of abject poverty and utter hopelessness on the Prairie Rose Indian Reservation 15 years ago, searching for something better. Now he's come back home armed with nothing but a set of nunchucks, a hell-bent-for-leather attitude and one dark secret, to find nothing much has changed on "The Rez"—short of a glimmering new casino, and a once-proud people overcome by drugs and organized crime. Is he here to set things right or just get a piece of the action? Collects Scalped #1-29, approximately the first half of the series.

