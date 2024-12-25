Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: justice league unlimited, Santa Claus

DC Comics Adds New Member To The Official Justice League- Santa Claus

DC Comics adds a brand new member to the official Justice League on Christmas Day... and it's Santa Claus.

Article Summary DC Comics introduces Santa Claus as an official Justice League member in their latest series finale.

Santa Claus gives presents to the Justice League and receives League membership in return.

Superman first teamed up with Santa in the 1940's, creating a festive legacy in the DC Universe.

Santa's presence in comics includes delivering coal to Darkseid and battling mythical foes with Batman.

In recent years, DC Comics has added Santa Claus to the canon of the DC Comics Universe. The epilogue of the finale of the new series Batman/Santa: Silent Knight Returns, by Jeff Parker and Bernard Chang, has taken one step further. As Father Christmas first gives out presents to the Justice League…

… and they have a present for him too. Membership in the Justice League.

Recently, the Justice League expanded to become the Justice League Unlimited, taking on every superhero they can muster as a member, even if they just put them to use in the stockroom. How might they be able to call on his services in years to come?

Superman first met Santa in 1940's Superman's Christmas Adventure #1 by Jerry Siegel and Jack Burnley, teaming up to save Christmas. And so he would pop up in dreams and imaginary stories, in the years after. But since the late nineties, he has been taking on a more active DC role, such as Ty Templeton's DC Holiday Bash in 1998, which reveals Santa makes an annual trip to Apokolips to deliver a piece of coal to Darkseid. JLA #60 in 2002 by Mark Waid and Cliff Rathburn had Plastic Man tell a made-up tale to Weezer Winks about Santa Claus being a Justice League member. And last year's Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight has Santa join Batman in fighting Norse myth vampires. And now it seems he has joined the Justice League for reals…

BATMAN SANTA SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #5 (OF 5) CVR A CHANG

DC COMICS

OCT243289

At year's end, every choice made will affect lives around the world. Seven heroes stand before the monstrous hordes of the Silent Knight. Seven heroes enter the mysterious castle hold of the Hollow Kingdom to face a test of true spirit and will.

SRP: $3.99

