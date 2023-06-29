Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: jim lee, san diego, todd mcfarlane, Tom King

DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con Booth 4645 Room 6A 6DE Ballroom 20

The return to San Diego Comic-Con for DC Comics at Booth #4645, and then throughout Rooms 4, 6A 6DE and Ballroom 20 for 2023.

Tom King tweets "Just got comps for this very cool, very shiny SDCC Supergirl 1 exclusive. See you there." Because, yes, it's time for DC Comics at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Their first return to San Diego Comic-Con for DC Comics since before the pandemic, and the first time with a booth on the show floor for ages, at Booth #464, they are already talking about appearances for the Presidents! Fellow Image Comics founders DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee and Founder and CEO of McFarlane Toys and Image Comics President Todd McFarlane.

The show will see a World Premiere screening of Justice League: Warworld, and include panel guests such as Joshua Williamson (Superman), Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Tom Taylor (Titans), Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tini Howard (Catwoman), Ram V (Detective Comics), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics), Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), and more.

The DC Shop at San Diego Comic-Con

The DC Shop will be selling limited printings of Superman "Big Blue" Edition, Silver Screen Editions of Batman #655, Booster Gold #1, Authority #1 and Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #1, a facsimile blank sketch cover variant of Batman #655, SDCC-exclusive hardcovers for Nightwing Vol. 1: Leaping Into the Light, Poison Ivy Vol. 1: The Virtuous Cycle and Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1, plus limited-quantity chase product like the Sandman Helm Masterpiece Edition, and more.

DC Shop will be offering fans limited inventory of three new Blue Beetle t-shirts, a "Dawn of DC" enamel pin, t-shirt and zip-front hoodie, t-shirts with new artwork commissioned from Bill Sienkiewicz, Jill Thompson, Eric Tan and Phantom City Creative, limited quantities of DC caps from 9Forty, a Gotham City Classics Batmobile Collector Pin Set featuring the 1966, 1989, 1992 and 1995 Batmobiles (along with a convention-exclusive mystery pin), and more.

McFarlane Toys will be offering pre-orders on DC action figures, poly-resin statues, and will have DC Multiverse and DC Direct product for sale (while supplies last).

Cartamundi will be unveiling the newest collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro at the DC Booth during San Diego Comic-Con. DC Hybrid Trading Cards allow fans to collect designs showcasing iconic art from DC's comic book history, including fan-favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. Scan the QR code on the back of each card to unlock its digital twin and join the Hro community. Visit the Hro website on July 12th to learn more about this new collection.

NFT DC Bat Cowl holders will also have a unique opportunity at SDCC.

DC Comics panels at San Diego Comic-Con – Wednesday

As part of Warner Bros. Television's Preview Night on Wednesday, catch an all-new episode of the hit Cartoon Network series, Teen Titans Go! and take an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC during an advance screening of the first episode ("The Hero's Journey") of the three-part Max Original documentary series, Superpowered: The DC Story, held in Ballroom 20. Superpowered: The DC Story premieres July 20 on Max.

DC Comics Thursday

10:30-11:30am. Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON – Marie Javins (DC Editor-in-Chief), David Lee (VP of content for WEBTOON), CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4

11:00-12:30pm. Max Original Animation Presents – Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the "Adventure Time" universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love"; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite HARLEY QUINN. The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won't want to miss! The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20

11:30-12:30pm. Between Two Toms – DC's Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE

12:45-1:45pm. Gotham City – Whether it's in the past, present, or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Join DC storytellers Tom King, Tini Howard, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Belén Ortega and a surprise guest or two to find out what's to come for The Dark Knight and the other Super Heroes and Super-Villains that make Gotham City the place to be in the DCU! Room 6DE

DC Comics Friday

12:30-1:30pm. Dawn of DC – With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the "Dawn of DC" has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V. (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle) and Tom Taylor (Titans). Room 6DE

1:45-2:45pm. Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors – It's not all just a dream! The next chapter of "Dawn of DC" is here and Knight Terrors architect Joshua Williamson (Knight Terrors) with special guests Jeremy Adams (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), Dennis Culver (Knight Terrors: Zatanna) and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE.

6:00-7:00pm. Jim Lee & Friends – Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Room 6A

9:00-11:00pm. Justice League: Warworld – Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation's all-new, feature-length film "Justice League: Warworld" at this World Premiere screening. In this R-rated film, DC's Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. There will also be a panel discussion in addition to the World Premiere screening. "Justice League: Warworld" will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HDTMand Blu-rayTM on July 25, 2023. Ballroom 20

DC Comics Saturday

12:30-1:30pm. The World of Metropolis – Superman isn't the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the City of Tomorrow, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and a few more surprise guests, provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. Room 6DE

DC Comics Sunday

11:15-12:15pm. DC Books for Young Readers – DC showcases some of the creators behind the publisher's popular middle-grade and young adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their projects, including Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Penelope and Jerry Gaylord (Diana and the Hero's Journey; Clark & Lex), Jeffrey Brown (Batman and Robin and Howard), and Jim Benton (Fann Club: Batman Squad), with a surprise guest. Room 6DE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!