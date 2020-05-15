DC Comics August 2020 Solicitations Frankensteined.

DC Comics will announce their August 2020 solicitations late today (along with whatever else need resolicitation or rescheduling). Here are the few, these happy few, that have already been solicited in some form or other.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1.

Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Peter J. Tomasi, Warren Ellis, Garth Ennis, Daniel Warren Johnson, Frank Tieri, Tony S. Daniel, Jim Cheung, Joëlle Jones, Riley Rossmo, and Francesco Francavilla.

In this collection of short tales where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, learn the terrifying secrets of the new Bats Out of Hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is unimaginable! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a killer robot dinosaur?

ON SALE 08.04.20

Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 (of 7)

By Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion.

ON SALE 08.11.20

Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1

by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Becky Cloonan, Vita Ayala, Chip Zdarsky, Christopher Priest, Doug Mahnke, Dan Panosian, Eduardo Risso, and Khary Randolph! Collected in Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1 on August 18 with a cover by Yasmine Putri, the stories in this one-shot showcase the new factions of Earth and explore the mystery of what happened to the Justice League after their battle with Perpetua. As Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and other heroes fight to survive in the strange new landscape of an Earth turned upside down and shrouded in a realm of darkness, one cloaked figure has been observing from the sidelines, creating a guidebook to this new world and its evil leaders. Find out how Wonder Woman became the queen of Hell! Discover how Batman finds the Black Lantern ring! And see what happens when Harley Quinn takes charge of the Wasteland, finding love in the process! All this and more in this jam-packed issue exploring the new world order.

ON SALE 08.18.20

Batman: The Joker War Zone

By James Tyinon IV

Batman: Three Jokers #1

written by GEOFF JOHNS art by JASON FABOK cover by JASON FABOK

variant cover by JASON FABOK 1:25 variant cover by TBD 1:50 variant cover by TBD

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker! After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced!

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 08.25.20 $6.99 US | 1 OF 3 | 48 PAGES FC | DC BLACK LABEL AGES 17+ This issue will ship with four covers.