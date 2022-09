DC Comics Brings Back Foil Multi-Level Embossed Variant For 90s Rewind

DC Comics has decided to celebrate nineties comic books, in all their glorious ephemeral excess with a series of foil and multi-level embossed covers on five titles in November. This cover was once considered the kind of tactic that ignores the contents of a comic book in favour of a flashy frontispiece and, eventually, led to the collapse of the comic book speculator market, the closure of thousands of comic book stores, the bankruptcy of Marvel and the dashing of Acclaim Comics and more.

So naturally, DC Comics wants to celebrate their excess. As part of nineteen 90s variant covers

BATMAN #129 CVR D RYAN BENJAMIN 90S COVER MONTH FOIL MULTI-LEVEL EMBOSSED CARD STOCK VAR (NET) Allocations may occur

BATMAN INCORPORATED #2 CVR C CHRIS BURNHAM 90S COVER MONTH FOIL MULTI-LEVEL EMBOSSED CARD STOCK VAR (NET) Allocations may occur

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #2 CVR D KELLEY JONES 90S COVER MONTH FOIL MULTI-LEVEL EMBOSSED VAR (NET) Allocations may occur

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1 CVR C JOE QUINONES 90S COVER MONTH FOIL MULTI-LEVEL EMBOSSED CARD STOCK VAR (NET) Allocations may occur

WILDCATS #1 CVR E BRETT BOOTH & SANDRA HOPE 90S COVER MONTH FOIL MULTI-LEVEL EMBOSSED CARD STOCK VAR (NET) Allocations may occur

BATMAN VS ROBIN #3 (OF 5) CVR D CARLO BARBERI 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

ACTION COMICS #1049 CVR C ROGER CRUZ 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR (KAL-EL RETURNS)

BATGIRLS #12 CVR C PAULINA GANUCHEAU 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #9 CVR C CHIP ZDARSKY 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

BLACK ADAM #6 CVR D CARLO BARBERI 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

CATWOMAN #49 CVR C JIM BALENT 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

DETECTIVE COMICS #1066 CVR C KYLE HOTZ 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

HARLEY QUINN #24 CVR C JONBOY MEYERS 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

I AM BATMAN #15 CVR C KHARY RANDOLPH 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR (DARK CRISIS)

NIGHTWING #98 CVR C BRIAN STELFREEZE 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

FLASH #788 CVR C TODD NAUCK 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #3 CVR C TODD NAUCK 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #16 CVR C INC 1:25 MEGAN HUANG 90S BEDROOM CARD STOCK VAR (KAL-EL RETURNS)

WONDER WOMAN #793 CVR D JEN BARTEL 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR (KAL-EL RETURNS TIE-IN)

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #17 CVR C STEVEN BUTLER 90S COVER MONTH CARD STOCK VAR (KAL-EL RETURNS)