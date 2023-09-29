Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Killing Time, Tom King

DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions

There has been a spate, it seems, of DC Comics cancelling planned paperback or softcover editions of recent collections of comic books.

There has been a spate, it seems, of DC Comics cancelling planned paperback or softcover editions of recent collections of comic books, preferring to let the more expensive hardcover editions stand. Now DC Comics has informed comic book stores that all orders are to be cancelled for the Batman/Catwoman softcover collected edition and the Batman: Killing Time collected edition.

These are the DC Comics listings for the hardcover editions, and you can see the planned paperback versions are suddenly no longer there and no longer on the DC Comics schedule.

Batman/Catwoman Hardcover – December 20, 2022

by Tom King, Clay Mann, Lee Weeks, Liam Sharp, Michael Lark

The Bat and the Cat's past, present, and future collide in this thrilling, romantic epic! This sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when Batman and Catwoman first fell in love; the present, where one of Batman's lost loves (Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a Phantasm) resurfaces; and the future, where the couple have a happy legacy–their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. But at every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker! Collects the entire series, Batman/Catwoman #1-12, plus the Batman/Catwoman Special, along with Batman Annual #2, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Detective Comics #1027. This direct market exclusive variant features a special edition acetate cover highlighting the iconic cover created for Batman/Catwoman #12.In Shops: Dec 20, 2022 SRP: $39.99

Batman: Killing Time Hardcover – December 20, 2022

by Tom King, David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez, Clayton Cowles

In Batman's second year of his crusade against crime, while he is still changing and perfecting his craft and the art of the vigilante, the cowardly lot of criminals in the city are changing as well—giving rise to darker, specialized rogues. Two of the new, colorful rogues, Riddler and Catwoman, have just pulled off the heist of the century, robbing Wayne-Gotham Securities, getting away with 1.5 million in cash. After the robbery, after a few dead guards, with all of Gotham including Batman searching for them, they meet with their backer, Penguin, the man who will wash their money, take his cut, and secure their escape. And Riddler shoots Penguin in the gut, grabs the loot, and turns to Catwoman. "It's ours, all of it. All we got to do is escape this city." Riddler and Catwoman take to the road, both weighing how long they can go before they need to take the other out. And as they move about the city they're hunted by an inexperienced Batman who knows two things: One, he'll need to be better than he's ever been to catch these two psychopaths; two, Penguin survived and if he gets to them first, it'll be a bloodbath like Gotham's never seen. Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong. Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double-cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez brings an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…Batman: Killing Time collects the entire 6-issue limited series!

