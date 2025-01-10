Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: 5g, future state

DC Comics Cancels Superman: The Book Of El, For Now

DC Comics cancels Adventures Of Superman: The Book Of El series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski for now at least.

In the most recent DC Comics March 2025 solicits and solicitations, Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski were announced as reuniting for a brand-new Superman story in Adventures Of Superman: The Book Of El #1 that would conclude their Future State storyline, when 5G went away and changed everything at DC. Bleeding Cool listed it, but no other news website thought to even mention it. Which was a bit weird.

Well maybe this is why. DC Comics has, this week, told retailers that orders for the first issue will be cancelled and the comic book resolicited later in the year. Here's how it looked…

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: THE BOOK OF EL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS, RAHZZAH, and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE 1:50 variant cover by TBD $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/25

Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman: Book of El! As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against his will to a place even he's never been…where he'll find allies he could never have expected. Concluding the events of Future State and Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Action Comics, the Superman event of a thousand lifetimes begins here!

When writing Action Comics, Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote a story in which Superman teams up with the Authority to leave Earth with their sights set on an enslaved planet tucked deep in the cosmos with the goal of liberation from slavery by Mongul, though the specific of that slavery were a little more complex. Superman is captured and taken deep into the lower catacombs of Warworld and is trained to be a gladiator in battles to the death. The Future State stories saw Superman still captured, years later, though a future that was then done away with, with the rest of 5G… at some point will we learn what the original plan was? Or do we have a new ending entirely? Either way, it looks like we will have to wait even longer.

