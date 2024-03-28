Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, detective comics 27, new york

DC Comics Giving Away Detective Comics #27 In New York For Free

Limited copies of a Batman 85th anniversary printing of Detective Comics #27 will be given away at SoHo News International in New York.

Limited copies of a special Batman 85th anniversary printing of Batman's first appearance in DC's Detective Comics #27 at SoHo News International, on the 30th of March for Batman Day – as well as other comic book stores in New York.

SoHo News International will transform their famous newsagents to give away the comic, one per person, on a first-come, first-serve basis, from 11am at 186 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, while supplies last.

Originally published in 1939, Detective Comics #27 told the story of a businesman Lambert stabbed to death with his son's fingerprints on the knife. Lambert had had three other business partners: Steven Crane, Alfred Stryker and Paul Rogers. The Bat-Man expossed that Stryker was the killer and after attempting to kill the Bat-Man, he is knocked into an acid tank where he is killed.

The comic book giveaway of Detective Comics #27 will also features a modern retelling of The Case of the Chemical Syndicate from 1939, originally written by Bill Finger with illustrations by Bob Kane, now rewritten by Brad Meltzer with art by Bryan Hitch. This was originally published in The New 52's Detective Comics volume 2 #27 released in 2014 as part of Batman's 75th anniversary. The plot and characters are largely the same, but with a twist ending implying Stryker becomes the Joker after falling into the vat of acid.

Additional copies of the special Batman 85th edition of Detective Comics #27 issue will also be given away at the following locations throughout New York City starting on the 30th of March while supplies last:

Action City Comics

Alex's MVP Cards & Comics

Bulletproof Comics and Games

Forbidden Planet NYC

St. Mark's Comics

Midtown Comics Times Square

Midtown Comics Grand Central

Midtown Comics Downtown

Soho News International is known for a comprehensive selection of specialty magazine titles, with 3,413 regular titles and was established in 2006 across four locations.

