DC Comics Move Release Day To Wednesday But Digital Is Still Tuesday

This week sees DC Comics shift the print release day of comic books from Tuesday back to Wednesday. Or does it?

This week sees DC Comics shift the print release day of comic books from Tuesday which it moved to in 2020 after DC Comics left Diamond for Lunar, back to Wednesday. Collections and graphic novels will still be scheduled for Tuesdays, which is the general release day in bookstore distribution, but regular comic books will be back with Marvel and others off Wednesday release.

However it seems that no one told the digital side. As it seems that DC Comics titles will be published digitally at midnight in each territory. They already went live from Amazon.au four hours ago. Look, this came from Amazon.com.au if you use an Australian VPN.

Batman (2016-) #150 Kindle & comiXology

by Chip Zdarsky (Author), Jorge Jiménez (Cover Art, Penciller, Inker), Alejandro Sanchez (Cover Art), Denys Cowan (Penciller), Mike Hawthorne (Penciller, Inker), Adriano Di Benedetto (Inker), John Stanisci (Inker), Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo (Colorist) Format: Kindle Edition

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMÉNEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to?Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller!

Other DC Comics titles now out on Wednesday include: Absolute Power #1, Batman #150, Birds of Prey #11, Justice Society of America #10, Kneel Before Zod #7, My Adventures with Superman #2, Poison Ivy #24, Shazam #13, The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7, The Boy Wonder #3 and Batman & Robin & Howard: Summer Breakdown #1.

But Brits will get them all digitally in under five hours, if they so wish, and Americans in under ten hours… but American print comic book shops will have to wait almost two days at this point, especially on the West Coast…

Teething troubles or will things change next week?

