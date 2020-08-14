DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – 11 Titles Frankensteined

Later today, DC Comics will issue their November 2020 solicitations. But before then, we have Frankensteined a few together as a bit of a teaser… beginning with a design variant cover for Batman #101 of the new character Ghost-maker.

BATMAN #102

By James Tynion IV, Guillem March and Tomeu Morey.

First appearance of Ghost-maker.

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1

With the multiverse is destroyed, the worlds of the DC universe are nightmares!

The DC Multiverse is a collection of alternate-reality worlds where anything is possible. Each world tells the tale of a possible split in reality, or shows how lives vary depending on a single, solitary decision. But now that the Multiverse has been destroyed, the Batman Who Laughs has used his god like power to create a new Dark Multiverse…a collection of 52 evil worlds, each more terrifying than the last. This one-shot offers the curious—and the brave—a glimpse into the nightmare realities that the Batman Who Laughs has created in tales by creators who know what it means to have a truly twisted sense of misfit humor. An Arkham Asylum even more terrifying than what we know? A world of evil Super Pets? All that and more in these new tales of the Multiverse Who Laughs!

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1, written by Amanda Conner, Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Palmiotti, Scott Snyder, Brandon Thomas, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson, art by Chad Hardin and others, cover by Chris Burnham, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Simone Bianchi, on sale November 24.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1

It's storytime with Lobo. And it's not going to be pretty!

Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour! It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1, written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan, and others, art by Dale Eaglesham and others, cover by Kyle Hotz, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Rafael Grampá, on sale November 10.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5

The Darkest Knight has won—and the multiverse will pay the price!

The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5, written by Scott Snyder, art and cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, Swamp Thing variant cover by David Finch, Perpetua variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, B. Rex variant cover by Lucio Parrillo, 1:25 variant cover by Doug Mahnke, 1:100 black and white variant cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, on sale November 17.

PUNCHLINE #1

By James Tynion IV and Sam Johns with art by Mirka Andolfo.

Facing the consequences of her role in "The Joker War," Punchline is the story of Alexis Kaye, and how she'll take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals her radicalization to The Joker's ideology.

November 10th, 2020. Oneshot.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #56

The Omega Knight is on the hunt for the Justice League!

"Doom Metal" part four of five! In this Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in issue, the Justice League has nowhere left to hide from the agents of Perpetua. The towering, nightmarish Omega Knight hunts them to the edges of Brimstone Bay and will stop at nothing until they team is obliterated! And all the while, above Perpetua's throne, Hawkgirl battles the Dark Mindhunter for the soul of the man she loves: Martian Manhunter! Look out below—these heroes are operating without a safety net!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #56, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUEZ, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL, ON SALE 11/3/20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #57

The Legion of Doom is free to attack their saviors, the Justice League!

"Doom Metal" part five of five! The Legion of Doom has been freed—and now, they're turning on their saviors—the Justice League! Teeth will gnash, knuckles will be bare, and Lex Luthor will make a decision that shocks everyone, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! It all leads straight back to Dark Nights: Death Metal!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #57, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by XERMANICO, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by PHILIP TAN, ON SALE 11/17/20.

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by John Ridley, art by Giuseppe "Cammo" Camuncoli, Andrea Cucchi, and José Villarrubia.

This five-issue series reframes iconic moments from DC history, exploring them through the eyes of DC Super Heroes representing traditionally disenfranchised groups. The series centers around the perspectives of Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning; his daughter Anissa, also known as Thunder; Mal Duncan (Herald) and his wife, Karen Beecher (Bumblebee); Renee Montoya (the Question); and Tatsu Yamashiro (Katana).

This series promises to be an experience unlike any other. DC fans may think they know the history of the DC Universe, but its true history is far more complex. The Other History of the DC Universe isn't about saving the world—it's about having the strength to simply be who you are

Tuesday, November 24th.

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #1

By Jeff Lemire and Jose Villarubia

Once upon a time there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods. Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.

Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like feature wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive. They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids.

Sweet Tooth: The Return is no re-hash of the original series, but rather a bold re-imagining of the Sweet Tooth mythology; taking elements of the original series and remixing them into something familiar, but totally new. A divided world. A planet long ago past the point of devastation. And at the center of it all, a child who didn't ask to be born into any of this, but who has no choice but to try and forge some life for himself. His visions and dreams may not be real at all…they may just be fiction. But they are hope. And sometimes hope is enough.

Acclaimed writer/artist Jeff Lemire returns with colorist José Villarubia to bring you the next chapter in the saga of DC's acclaimed series Sweet Tooth! November 3rd.

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1

It begins on November 3 with the story that kicked off the modern era for the Dark Knight, Batman: Hush, the landmark story that introduced Bruce Wayne's childhood friend Tommy Elliot to the DC universe and his quest as he tried to destroy Batman!

But in this version, of the classic tale, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Dexter Soy pose the question: What if Tommy had ruined Bruce Wayne's life when they were children?

Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced…who will tear Tommy's life apart! Written by rising star Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God) with jaw-dropping artwork from Dexter Soy (Batman and the Outsiders)!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/3/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1

On November 17 the event that changed the game for DC's Super Heroes and Super-Villains is contaminated by the Dark Multiverse, courtesy of fan favorite writer/artist Bryan Hitch (Hawkman, Justice League: Rebirth)

Spinning out of the events of a world where a single choice by the Flash effected the entire DC Universe, find out what would have happened if Barry Allen had not put things right. If a world where the Flashpoint reality was never undone, where Thomas Wayne still haunts Gotham City as the Batman, and the Amazonian and Atlantean armies still prepare for war, will the Reverse Flash embrace this darker more deadly world and finally eclipse Barry Allen's legacy?

Written by BRYAN HITCH

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/17/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC