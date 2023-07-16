Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ebay, Knight Terrors

DC Comics Recalls Neon Covers For Knight Terrors #1, Now $25 On eBay

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported news regarding the DC Comics Knight Terrors comic books that were meant to come with special "neon" cardstock covers and an extra $2 on the cover price, $3.99 to $5.99, and $5.99 to $7.99.

Bleeding Cool was told that rather than the traditional neon inks that people might be expecting, those who have seen advance copies tell us that they "look like a plain red-blue-yellow recolouring instead of what collectors would deem a real neon ink treatment, which is foil-ly. The yellow may stand out in the dark, but it's not near any glow effect. For a comic priced more than a card stock, this seems to look more like a misprint."

Well, that seems to be what DC Comics is treating it as. DC Comics has now issued a recall notice for copies of the Knight Terrors #1 Neon Cover Variants for a misprint. The word is that the brown colour on the cover should have been green, which dampened the overall neon effect.

Here's a look at the comic from our good friends at Rodman Comics. And this is what it should have looked like.

So what happens? Well, obviously comic book stores put the prices up and have sold copies on eBay for up to $25. Maybe you could do the same?

This wouldn't have been the first time a comic book publishes big idea of a new comic book variant that hasn't played out as well in reality. We remember Marvel Comics' Legacy variant covers that was much hyped but really didn't work.

KNIGHT TERRORS #1 (OF 4) CVR D IVAN REIS DARKEST HOUR NEON INK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis

WHO IS INSOMNIA? Hello, ghouls and ghosts! This is Boston Brand, a.k.a. Deadman, and I'll be your supernatural tour guide across the Knight Terrors stories! After that fancy special oversize issue you have to read first, the whole world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and I are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/202

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!