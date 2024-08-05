Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, graphic novel, mystic u, mystik u, ya

DC Comics Revives Alisa Kwitney & Mike Norton's Mystik U For YA Market

Mystik U is being repackaged and relaunched for the YA graphic novel that DC Comics has been doing rather well with of late

Article Summary DC Comics relaunches Alisa Kwitney & Mike Norton's Mystik U as YA graphic novel titled Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments.

Originally announced in 2015, Mystik U faced delays and changes before being published in late 2017.

The new edition targets ages 13-17, promising emotional depth and magical adventures at Mystik University.

Familiar DC characters like Zatanna, Enchantress, and Sebastian Faust are reimagined for this fresh start.

"Mystic U" was originally announced in February 2015 as a new DC series by writer and former DC editor Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet, to be launched with the DC You relaunch of 2015, intended to be a new look at the mystic side of the DC Universe along with Dark Universe by James Tynion and Ming Doyle and Hellblazer: John Constantine series. Then Mystic U and Dark Universe slipped later in 2015's schedule. later disappeared off the scheduled as Tynion and Doyle left the book before it could even be solicited. But of Mystic U there was no sign. It was eventually published two years later by DC Comics in late 2017, now drawn by Mike Norton instead of Mauricet, and renamed Mystik U. Three issues were published, in January and March and then that was that. A collection was published in June 2018.

Now it seems, just like Prez before it, Mystik U is being repackaged and relaunched for the YA graphic novel that DC has been doing rather well with of late. And renamed (again) as Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments. A colon title that may suggest future volumes to come, ten years after it was originally published. It is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments

Alisa Kwitney, Mike Norton

04 March 2025 $16.99 Ages 13 to 17, Grades 8 to 12 176 pages 22.9 cm H | 15.2 cm W

Class is in session at Mystik University––an otherworldly academy that promises to teach its young charges how to master their unique and often dangerous magical abilities! Under the leadership of Dr. Rose Psychic (and her body-sharing husband, Dr. Occult), Zatanna and her fellow students––including Davit Sargon, June "Enchantress" Moone, and brooding bad boy Sebastian Faust––begin to learn the secrets of harnessing and directing their powers. But these introductory lessons may not be enough to save them from the deadly force known as the Malevolence, whose triumph in the not-too-distant future Dr. Psychic has already foreseen. For Zatanna, however, this dark prophecy is overshadowed by more immediate concerns––among them, the obsessive attentions of the queen-bee Thriae Society, the cold-blooded calculations of Mr. E, and what really happened when she first manifested her backwards-speaking magic and sent her father to lleH! The classic magicians of the DC Universe are reimagined for a new era in Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments, collecting the three-issue miniseries from critically acclaimed novelist Alisa Kwitney (Cadaver & Queen, Does She or Doesn't She?) and fan-favorite artist Mike Norton (Revival, Runaways).

