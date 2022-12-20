DC Comics' Tribute To Kevin O'Neill, In This Week's Comics

In today's comic books, DC Comics runs this tribute to Kevin O'Neill, co-creator of the League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, originally published by DC/Wildstorm/ABC, and also DC Comics work including Green Lantern Corps and Batmite. "Kevin was a dream collaborator: an artist you loved as a person who took dreams in the form of script and made them real in the form of pages that excited readers everywhere. Setting his imagination loose was a danger to the status quo and a bonus for lovers of the artform. From the tiniest detail to the deepest subtext, Kevin worked to bring life and joy to the stories he told. DC will miss him."

Kevin O'Neill died at the beginning of November, aged 69, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer some time ago. He began working for DC Comics on The Omega Men in the eighties, as well as Alan Moore's stories for the Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annual in 1986 which saw the Comics Code Authority object to O'Neill's entire style of artwork, and refused to pass it. The comic was published without the Code. But it was 1999 that saw Kevin O'Neill begin work on his most famous co-creation, with Alan Moore on their first six-issue series for America's Best Comics published by Wildstorm, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, made into a movie in 2003.

He continued to work with Moore on more League volumes, contributed to Alan Moore's Dodgem Logic magazine and co-created the anthology magazine and lead strip Cinema Purgatorio from Bleeding Cool's publisher Avatar Press. He also contributed to Alan Moore and the late Steve Moore's Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic for Top Shelf and Knockabout, to be published next year.

Here, by the way, was Alan Moore's tribute to his friend and colleague, in form of poem.

.

Thus is the course of fable's river run

To flood with jewels the delta of its end.

Here is the summit peak of let's-pretend;

Now is the story of all stories done,

And we hail our imaginary friends

Before the curtain of the stars descends.