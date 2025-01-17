Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Gotham City Sirens

DC Comics Wants Shops To Order More Aquaman Than Gotham City Sirens

DC Comics wants their comic book retailers to order more copies of Aquaman #2 than they did of Gotham City Sirens #2...

A few months ago, I wrote an article entitled "DC Wants Justice League Unlimited To Outsell Absolute Wonder Woman", in which I looked at the incentives being offered by DC Comics to comic book retailers ordering both titles to let retailers order excess issues of Justice League Unlimited #1 for a dollar each if they matched their standard orders to those of Absolute Wonder Woman. Some people saw that as some kind of evidence that DC Comics was trying to "do down" Wonder Woman against Justice League for reasons of misogyny rather than what it actually was, an attempt to get retailers to bump up their orders of certain titles of DC Comics. And it is something they have continued to do with a number of titles. And now the upcoming Aquaman #2.

Retailers who match their Aquaman #2 orders to their orders of last year's Gotham City Sirens #2 will then be able to buy additional bundles of 25 comics for $1 each, $25 the pack. Which might make stocking the comic heavily could really pay off, and maybe even lead to a few deals here or there. It all depends how many copies of Gotham City Sirens #2 the shop ordered…

AQUAMAN #2

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

ATLANTIS…OBLITERATED! After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman's mysterious new water-morphing abilities and a portal into the unknown. Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second-issue extravaganza–brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #2 (OF 4)

(W) Leah Williams (A) Daniel Hillyard (CA) Terry Dodson

When a violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation threatens the lives of wildlife and the residents of Gotham City alike, the only ones fit to save the day are the criminal trio of Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. Back together again for the first time in years. Sometimes the only way to fight bad is with even worse! With special appearances by White Rabbit, Punchline, and introducing the himbo cowboy henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation known as The Nasty Boys! Get your chaps, spurs, and hats out cause it's hunting season! By the end of the story, you'll be covered in guts, goo, and grit! Featuring the talents of Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and more! If you're not chanting Hot tubs and headshots and hotties, oh my! By the end of this four-week-long series, you're doing it wrong! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

