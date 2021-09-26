DC Double Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight #5 and Checkmate #4

Legends of the Dark Knight #5 and Checkmate #4 are in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we've got previews of both, together for just one click! How can you pass up a deal like that? First, check out the preview of Legends of the Dark Knight #5, in which Batman puts more children in danger by taking them bat-hang-gliding.
LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #5
DC Comics
0721DC102
0721DC103 – LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #5 CVR B RILEY ROSSMO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Giannis Milonogiannis
The Calendar Man's new obsession lies with the Martian calendar. He's committing horrific new crimes to appease a Martian death god and take on its power. For Batman to solve these crimes and bring down Calendar Man, he'll need to call in the Martian Manhunter for help.
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Under normal circumstances, this would have been plenty of value for your click, but here at Bleeding Cool, we bring you double the preview value. That's a half of a click per preview!!! Check out the preview of Checkmate #4, in which Green Arrow makes an entrance…
CHECKMATE #4 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0721DC080
0721DC081 – CHECKMATE #4 (OF 6) CVR B MATT TAYLOR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev
Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan's power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman!
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Look for Legends of the Dark Knight #5 and Checkmate #4 in stores on Tuesdat. And if you're feeling generous, click on this article a second time! You might as well pay us what we're worth, you cheapskates!
