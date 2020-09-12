DC Fandome Gives Us Our First Look At New Batman Villain, Henchmaster

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about a new Batman villain in the current James Tynion IV naming tradition to follow Punchline, Clkownhunter and Ghost-Master… we heard for the first time about Henchmaster.

And as part of the Joker War panel at DC Fandome with Batman editor Ben Abernathy talking to John Ridley, we saw a glimpse of a non-John Ridley story in Joker War Zone, with Spoiler and Orphan fighting a fellow who looks just the way our story described him. We said

Henchmaster, I am told is a bit of a kabuki sumo wrestler type, a big fellow with clown makeup, tattoos, face mask, big gloves and a wrestler's costume. And in charge of the city's henchmen, whether for the Penguin, the Joker, the Riddler, whoever is in need, he's the fellow who rounds them up, trains them up, equips them, and sends them to their Bat-doom.

We get just a glimpse. But here he is.

Sorry, that's all we got to see. But as we told you, his first appearance will be in Joker War Zone #1. And hey, with Spoiler and Orphan both in this story, maybe that's where we'll find this particular spoiler for 2021 for both of them being teased as well?

BATMAN: THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1 Written by JAMES TYNION IV, JOHN RIDLEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and others

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, DAVID LAFUENTE, JAMES STOKOE, and others

Cover by BEN OLIVER

Card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/29/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | NO ADS | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!

Keep an eye on the DCComics2021 tag on Bleeding Cool over the next couple of days for more of this sort of thing, as DC Fandome makes it open season.