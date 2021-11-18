DC Graphic Novel Hero Collector February 2022 Solicits – And Muffit

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss publishes hardcover collections of a number of DC Comics classic storylines in hardcover graphic novels for the non-US market – as well as collector models from Battlestar Galactica for everyone, including the Americas. Here are their solicitations for January 2022.

Hero Collector Special #4 – Muffit the Daggit

Product Description: An iconic character from the original 1978 Battlestar Galactica series, this ~4.5" tall statuette brings Muffit the Daggit to life in hand-painted resin! Dog-like animals domesticated by the humans of the Twelve Colonies, the daggits were rendered extinct in the initial Cylon attack. Boxey's own beloved pet daggit, named Muffit, was killed by falling debris in Caprica – so Captain Apollo asked Dr. Wilker to create this robotic replacement, a loyal and artificially-furred friend. Behind the scenes, Muffit was no robot. It was actually played by a costumed actor – a chimpanzee by the name of "Evolution"!

Hero Collector #165 – The Death of the New Gods (Part 2)

Author(s): Jim Starlin

Artist(s): Jim Starlin

Product Description: The final tale of the Fourth World, collected in this second half of the shocking miniseries by legendary creator Jim Starlin! The New Gods are decimated, the Forever People have come to an end, and even Darkseid's schemes cannot account for the destruction being wrought in the galaxy! Superman, Orion, and Mr. Miracle join forces to uncover the root of a mystery that threatens to end the Fourth World!

Hero Collector #166 – Superman: The Many Worlds of Krypton

Author(s): John Byrne, Elliot Maggin, Cary Bates, Len Wein, Dennis O'Neil, Marv Wolfman, Paul Kupperberg

Artist(s): Howard Chaykin, Mike Mignola, Marshall Rogers, Dave Cockrum, Various

Product Description: Superman is the Last Son of Krypton, a refugee from a destroyed homeland. This anthology of stories explores the lost planet of Krypton, from its greatest heroes to its most dangerous villains, from its distant past to the final moments before its destruction. Witness the life and times of Jor-El and Lara-El, the biological parents of Kal-El – better known as Clark Kent!

Hero Collector #104 – Batman: Battle for the Cowl

Author(s): Tony S. Daniel

Artist(s): Tony S. Daniel, Sandu Florea, Jonathan Smith, Guy Major, Ian Hannin

Product Description: Batman has vanished – missing, presumed dead – and Gotham may not last long without her most unyielding guardian! Nightwing, Robin, Commissioner Gordon and the rest of the city's heroes struggle to fight fires, rioting, and gang warfare, but everyone wants to know: Where is Batman? And who can possibly take his place?

Hero Collector #105 – Batman: Long Shadows

Author(s): Judd Winnick

Artist(s): Ed Benes

Product Description: With Bruce Wayne gone, it's up to Dick Grayson – formerly known as both Robin and Nightwing – to take up the mantle of Batman! It's not long before the city's criminals put him to the test – with the Penguin intent on becoming Gotham's new kingpin, a posse of supercriminals freshly broken out of Arkham Asylum, and Two-Face waging a war of his own, can the new Batman step up to the task?

Hero Collector Special #17 – Batman: Shadow of the Bat (Part 1)

Author(s): Alan Grant

Artist(s): Tim Sale, Dan Jurgens, Norm Breyfogle

Product Description: Arkham Asylum plays host to countless lunatic inmates, and now, one more maniac joins its shadowy halls – the Batman himself! After the murder of a police officer, the Caped Crusader has been sentenced to Arkham Asylum, where a serial killer lurks the halls. Can Batman capture this knife-wielding fiend, or will his enemies reach him first? This special volume collects the first dozen issue of the classic Batman: Shadow of the Bat.