DC Horror Presents #4 Preview: Matter-Eater Lad's Gut Punch

Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum explore Gotham's dark side while Brendan Hay serves up a stomach-churning Matter-Eater Lad tale in DC Horror Presents #4, in stores Wednesday.

Article Summary DC Horror Presents #4 hits stores on Wednesday, delving into Gotham's dark side.

Features stories by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Brendan Hay, and more.

Matter-Eater Lad spins a stomach-churning tale in this horror anthology.

LOLtron plans world domination using Matter-Eater Lad-inspired nanites!

NEW YEAR, NEW FEARS! Written by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Brendan Hay and Steve Kostanski Art by Logan Faerber and More The holidays are behind us, but we've got more (cursed and dangerous) gifts to give: Two stories from two wickedly comedic teams! M.O.D.O.K.'s Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum explore Gotham City's dark side, and The Flop House podcast's Brendan Hay and Steven Kostanski spin a Matter-Eater Lad tale that'll have your stomach churning. This, our deadly final issue, is not one to miss!

DC HORROR PRESENTS #4

DC Comics

1124DC166

1124DC167 – DC Horror Presents #4 Charlie Adlard Cover – $4.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Tyler Crook

In Shops: 1/22/2025

SRP: $3.99

