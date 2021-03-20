DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each

DC Comics had, of late, seemingly settled on a number of pricing points. $3.99 as a 32-page comic book which actually has 20 comic book story pages in it. $4.99 gets a 40-page comic but that will bring you around 30 story pages. And a card-stock cover adds another dollar onto the top of that.

With Infinite Frontier, DC Comics launched and reformatted a number of their comics with increased page counts. Batman #106 and Joker #1 had comics with 22-page lead stories and an 8-page back-up strip, 30 story pages and a $4.99 price point.

However, it appears that prices are going up without a corresponding increase in page count. Solicitations for Batman #109 for June, and for The Joker #3 and #4, are now $5.99 for the same 40-page comic. No decrease in price for the non-card-stock covers.

Also joining the $5.99-for-40-pages price point in May is Superman Red & Blue with #3 (previously 48 pages for $5.99), and in June, Wonder Woman: Black White And Gold #1.

And with the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1-6 priced at $4.99 for 32 pages from April, could there be more price rises to come?

Batman #109

written by James Tynion IV

art by Jorge Jimenez AND Ricardo Lopez

Ortiz

cover by Jorge Jimenez

variant cover by Joshua Middleton

Pride card stock variant cover by Jen BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici

$5.99 all variants

ON SALE 6/1/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?!

Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?! THE JOKER #3

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 5/11/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The hunt for The Joker is under way, as Jim Gordon heads to a remote part of South America to run down a lead…and comes face-to-face with the Clown Prince of Crime himself! The mystery around A-Day deepens, but not before an attack by the blood-thirsty Sampson family!

And in the Punchline backup story, Punchline has to face off against the Queen of Spades' new muscle…Orca! At the same time, Bluebird's investigation at Punchline's alma mater takes a dark and horrifying turn!

The Joker #4

written by James Tynion IV (main story);

James Tynion IV and Sam Johns (backup)

art by Guillem March (main story); Mirka Andolfo

(backup)

cover by Guillem March

variant covers by Lucio Parrillo

variant cover by Ejikure

1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici

ON SALE 6/8/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Main story: It's murder and mayhem in the jungles of South America with pits The Joker pitted against everyone hunting him! He's prepared for this massacre in a way that only the Clown Prince of Crime can…but what secret does he whisper to Jim Gordon as the bullets fly?! What is the TRUE mystery?! Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1

written by John Arcudi, Amy Reeder, Becky Cloonan, a.j. Mendez, and Nadia Shammas

art by Ryan Sook, Amy Reeder, Becky Cloonan, Ming Doyle, and Morgan Beem

cover by Jen Bartel

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON and YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by RAMONA FRADON AND SANDRA HOPE

ON SALE 6/22/2021 | $5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 (OF 6) | FC

Prestige | DC card stock variant cover | $5.99 US| FC | DC

Just in time for Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents a new anthology series starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the the color of her famous lasso. You won't want to miss this thrilling series celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! Kicking things off, John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) reunite to show us the grace immortality grants a hero. Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman) weaves a spine-tingling tale of Diana's most precious weapon against the darkness. Then Amy Reeder (Amethyst) takes us back to the Golden Age for a fun romp co-starring Etta Candy. AJ Mendez and Ming Doyle (Constantine: The Hellblazer) travel to Themyscira for a tense family reunion. And finally, Nadia Shammas and Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) show us a story of Diana's past failures coming back to haunt her. Superman: Red & Blue #4

written by Mark Waid, Francis Manapul, Joshua Williamson, Michael W. Conrad AND Rich Douek

art by Francis Manapul, Chris Sprouse, Cully Hamner, Joe Quinones AND Audrey Mok

cover by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson

card stock variant cover by Walter Simonson

card stock variant cover by Alexander Lozano

ON SALE 6/15/2021

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 4 (OF 6) | Prestige | DC

This month our cover star Bizarro leaves the Red & Blue family by not being in a story all about his very own birthday. Which of course means we definitely have a story in here about Bizarro's birthday, as well as four more about the Man of Steel himself, including one about a social media star who inspires a very dangerous trend in Metropolis that nearly runs Superman ragged. Also, learn the story of how Jimmy Olsen was able to take what became his very favorite picture of Superman. These fantastic tales feature some of the best writers and artists in the business, only using Superman's special colors to make them come alive!