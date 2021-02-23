DC Overships Zack Snyder Justice League Comics – May Spoil Snyder Cut

There has been some debate as to whether or not the DC Comics Justice League #59 Snyder Cut variant covers announced last week for the comic book's final order cut-off for comic shops, will spoil the HBO Justice League edition known as The Snyder Cut.

The comic book Justice League #59 from DC Comics sees writer Brian Bendis and artist David Marquez take over the comic book title, on the 16th of March 2021.

And one of the specially commissioned Snyder Cut covers, from Liam Sharp, Jim Lee and Lee Bermejo, may potentially feature a superheroic character who was cut from the original Joss Whedon Cut, and is believed to have been reinstated. Of course, the promised individual may be someone else. Or there may be someone else in it as well as well. Anyway, after all the comic store orders were counted, it seems that DC Comics has a few left over. And has decided to share them out.

DC Comics, via Lunar Distribution has told comic book stores that "we have added an additional five copies of each of the three Zack Snyder Justice League Variants open to order variants for each store at no additional charge."

They also point out that given the amount of books added to the order, it is unlikely that shipping charges for each store will be increased by this addition. But if anyone doesn't want to receive the free comic books, they are encouraged to contact Lunar Distribution to cancel them.

That may be the only way to avoid seeing the Snyder Cut spoiler below…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59 CVR C JIM LEE SNYDER CUT VARIANT

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) Jim Lee

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

Retail: $5.99 FOC Date: 02/21/2021 In-Store Date: 03/16/2021