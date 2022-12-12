DC Relaunches WildCATS Using A Very Different Name (Spoilers)

At Bleeding Cool, despite Tom Brevoort's digs, we have been fascinated as to how DC Comics is integrating the Wildstorm universe into the DC Universe. Bought by DC Comics to a) get Alan Moore b) get Jim Lee and c) get the Wildstorm colouring department, there have been a number of stabs over the year, but there seems to be some real kind of agency behind it all now. Having Jim Lee as the sole publisher and CCO may be part of what is pushing it.

Tomorrow's WildCATS #2 may go further. We already noted how Cole Cash, Grifter, has been heavily involved in not just the Batman books but also a parallel version of DCeased, though we may not have known it at the time.

And with the Court Of Owls involved with Simon Stagg in Genetics R&D with Jeremy Stone – Maul of WildCATS as well as other familiar names. Professor Anthony Ivo, creator of android Amazo, and Professor T.O. Morrow, creator of androids Red Tornado and Tomorrow Woman…

Doctor Amelia Shelly and Delia Shelley of Task Force Z with zombie supervillains, and Project Halperin, cyber businesswoman Veronica Cale of Empire Enterprises, and Doctor Tyme. a temporal specialist scientist… and then we also get Mrs Fries, Mrs Freeze, and who has found herself at the end of Zealot's sword recently… and revived as a member of WildCATS that has fed into this new series, from the same writer, Matthew Rosenberg, previously seen in Batman: Urban Legends.

Except, is that really their name? Or membership? Because the Halo Corporation does indeed launch a new superhero team with a fairly familiar membership. But, to paraphrase Madisynn from She-Hulk, it's not what you thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiink…

The Seven Soldiers of Victory originally appeared in Leading Comics #1 in 1941, created by Mort Weisinger and Mort Meskin, a collection of some of the less well-known superheroes in the emerging DC Universe. Originally they were The Vigilante from Action Comics, the Crimson Avenger from Detective Comics, the Green Arrow and Speedy from More Fun Comics, the Shining Knight from Adventure Comics and the Star-Spangled Kid and Stripesy from Star-Spangled Comics.

There were a number of revivals over the decades, but Seven Soldiers may be the most memorable, written by Grant Morrison, initially drawn by J. H. Williams III and published as seven interrelated mini-series and two bookend issues. The included Shining Knight with art by Simone Bianchi, Manhattan Guardian with art by Cameron Stewart, Zatanna with art by Ryan Sook, Klarion with art by Frazer Irving, Mister Miracle with art by Pascal Ferry, Bulleteer with art by Yanick Paquette, and Frankenstein with art by Doug Mahnke.

No one has dared touch the concept since. Until tomorrow… a new name for the WildCATS that intrinsically binds them to the very cornerstone of the DC Universe.

